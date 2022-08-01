NOC taking Reno King to court, NOC subsidiary goes against ex-talents Samantha Tan & Grace Lim

Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) is in the midst of three legal cases.

According to the YouTube platform's website, Sylvia Chan is its CEO and co-founder.

The first of the three was filed by their parent company against Reno King and a Tan Weiwen.

The plaintiff in the other two cases is Team NOC, "a wholly-owned subsidiary" of (NOC), and the respective defendants are NOC's former talents Samantha Tan and Grace Lim.

NOC vs Reno King

A pre-trial conference was held on July 13 at the Supreme Court, between NOC and Reno King.

Reno King is a video production firm set up by Ryan Tan, who is Chan's ex-husband and NOC's co-founder.

The nature of the case is classified under "employment".

Reno King is represented by Jennifer Fong, Muhammad Imran Bin Abdul Rahim, Lawrence Tan and Mendel Yap from Eldan Law LLP.

A Tan Weiwen is also listed as a defendant in the case, and is represented by the same team as Reno King. A 2014 AsiaOne article listed Ryan's name as Ryan Tan Weiwen.

NOC is represented by Marissa Tan from Edmond Pereira Law Corporation, and declined comment on the case citing confidentiality.

Eldan Law LLP did not reply to Mothership's queries.

Team NOC's cases

Both hearings were listed as court dispute resolutions (mediation) and also had "employment" listed as the nature of the cases.

The hearing between Team NOC and Lim was held on July 22 at 2:30pm, while that between Team NOC and Samantha was held on July 25 at 2:30pm.

Team NOC is represented by Marissa Tan from Edmond Pereira Law Corporation, while Lim is represented by Jasjeet Singh and Sunil Singh Panoo from Dhillon & Panoo LLC.

Samantha is represented by Chooi Jing Yen and Chen Yongxin from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

In response's to Mothership's queries, Team NOC and Samantha's respective legal teams said that the hearings are confidential.

Lim's lawyers did not reply.

Background of the NOC saga

On Oct. 8, a then-anonymous Instagram account @sgcickenrice went viral for leaking screenshots and audio recordings with allegations that Chan was verbally abusing employees.

On Oct. 11, NOC released a statement via its Instagram page, claiming that @sgcickenrice was harming its "good name" and will "vigorously pursue" its legal avenues to "achieve justice" for NOC.

@sgcickenrice subsequently received a cease and desist lawyer's letter from NOC and obtained pro bono lawyer representation.

On Oct. 13, Chan posted a lengthy apology on her Instagram page and announced her removal from NOC's line-up of artistes.

Samantha, who was highlighted by @sgcickenrice as a victim of Chan's verbal abuse, disputed Chan's apology note, specifically regarding her talent contract with NOC.

More allegations against Chan surfaced on an anonymous blog with more screenshots on Oct. 19.

On Oct. 21, the police, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) confirmed that they were looking into the matter.

On Oct. 23, Ryan released a statement via his Instagram page, apologising for insensitive remarks on talents and revealing that there was an ongoing legal dispute between him and Chan.

On Oct. 24, influencer Xiaxue posted a two-hour-long video interview with Chan who explained her side of the story.

Former NOC talents and employees shared their responses to the video interview on Instagram.

On Oct. 25, Chan published a second apology on her Instagram page, saying that she was "fully cooperating" with the authorities and would be accountable for her actions.

On Oct. 27, Ryan's girlfriend, Cherylene, released a statement to defend him against allegations of his infidelity.

On Oct. 29, Xiaxue posted a TikTok video, alleging that a 20-year-old student Brandon was the admin of @sgcickenrice.

Brandon (also known by his handle @baerendang) admitted to the allegation and released his own lengthy statement.

On Oct. 30, Samantha shared a second statement on Instagram, claiming that she had no involvement in the leaked screenshots and @sgcickenrice.