Back

NOC's Sylvia Chan accused of verbally abusing employees, fostering toxic workplace culture

Screenshots and audio recordings were leaked.

Mandy How | October 08, 2021, 09:01 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A slew of explosive allegations have been levelled against Sylvia Chan, a Singaporean YouTuber best known for co-founding the Night Owl Cinematics channel.

Although the accusations have been circulating on social media for about a week, things came to a head on Oct. 7, where the posts started gaining traction on Instagram account @sgcickenrice.

Materials posted by the account mainly consist of text screenshots and audio recordings, in which 33-year-old Chan allegedly uses slurs and expletives on her employees.

These were apparently leaked by "insiders", who are ostensibly employees or former employees.

A particular talent named Samantha was also singled out in one of the Instagram posts, where Chan reportedly calls her "f*cking dumb" and requests an "exit strategy" for the employee.

In another post, several talents were added to a group chat with the company's lawyers, as they appeared to be confused about their contracts and employment status.

The poster behind @sgcickenrice mostly focused on the tone Chan took towards her staff.

However, a couple of users have also come out in Chan's defence:

Chan has not publicly responded at time of writing, with her latest movement being a cat photo.

Mothership has reached out to Chan and will update this article when she replies.

Related story

Top image via Sylvia Chan's Instagram page, The Thirsty Sisters/YouTube

Elderly S'porean woman putting up 5-year-old dog Frankie for adoption after complaints by neighbours

Frankie is affectionate and protective of his owner but may be aggressive towards strangers.

October 08, 2021, 07:02 PM

Chinese blame censorship for lack of ‘cultural export’ that’s as successful as Korea’s Squid Game

They lament the lack of Chinese productions that are anywhere near the quality of South Korean shows.

October 08, 2021, 06:55 PM

Traffic Police pulls over free-spirited, helmetless cyclist riding along Bukit Panjang road

The bicycle looks like it has no seat.

October 08, 2021, 06:29 PM

PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation & 'path to new normal' on Oct. 9, 12pm

Stay tuned.

October 08, 2021, 06:21 PM

S'pore dad, 67, feels 'sorry' about passing Covid-19 to daughter with multiple medical conditions

Loh Luin Siong, 67, shared that he had tested positive for Covid-19 during mandatory testing at work.

October 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

Woman takes selfie with 'swans' in Pandan Reservoir, husband tells her they're PUB water monitoring devices

Snap back to reality.

October 08, 2021, 05:37 PM

Some M'sians welcome govt move to decriminalise attempted suicide

Malaysia recorded 638 suicide cases from January to July this year.

October 08, 2021, 05:36 PM

Saudi Arabia beat Japan 1-0 in front of 45,000 fans in World Cup 2022 Asian qualifier

Living with Covid-19.

October 08, 2021, 04:32 PM

Toast Box S'pore pairs savoury & sweet with fried chicken in boluo bun, launching on Oct. 11

Combination.

October 08, 2021, 03:37 PM

No SHN needed for fully vaccinated travellers between S'pore & South Korea from Nov. 15, 2021

They will be required to take Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests instead.

October 08, 2021, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.