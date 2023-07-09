Back

Eminent S'pore economist Lim Chong Yah dies at age 91

RIP.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 09, 2023, 11:39 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Eminent Singapore economist Lim Chong Yah has passed away at the age of 91.

A-Level students who took economics may find his name familiar as he was the author of two significant economic textbooks -- Elements of Economic Theory and Economic Structure and Organisation.

Lim had made lasting impacts on the lives of Singaporeans as the founding chairman of National Wages Council (NWC), having served the role for 30 years.

The NWC is made up of representatives from the government, employers' association and trade unions and they deal with issues related to wages and wage policy.

Between 1973 to 1991, Lim was the president of the Economic Society of Singapore (ESS). He was also a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights (PCMR) for 20 years from 1992 to 2012.

Lim leaves behind two daughters and two sons, The Straits Times reported.

One of his daughters is Lee Suet Fern, the wife of Lee Hsien Yang, who is the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Lee siblings are the sons of Singapore's first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

One of Lim's sons, Lim Suet Wun, is former chief executive of the National Healthcare Group.

Tributes

Several politicians and organisations paid tribute to Lim.

They include Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who last met Lim at the NWC's 50th anniversary dinner in 2022.

Wong highlighted that Lim had set up NWC "with no precedent to draw from".

He also said the best way to honour Lim is to continue to strengthen the tripartite partnership between employers, unions and the government.

Nanyang Technological University also wrote a post to remember Lim as an eminent economist and educator who had left an "indelible mark" on Singapore.

Lim had generously donated a specially curated selection of books and personal memorabilia to the school's new reading room housed within the Humanities and Social Sciences Library that is named after Lim.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in his Facebook post that Lim's "concern for the livelihoods and welfare of our lower-wage workers was unceasing".
Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim, also an economist and an associate professor, said he admires Lim Chong Yah's work and assigns the late economist's book on Southeast Asian economies in his courses.
Director of Institute of Policy Studies, Janadas Devan, said that Lim played a vital role in Singapore's early years — most especially as founding chairman of the National Wages Council.

He said that "tripartism works so well now in no small part because Prof Lim made it work so well at the founding".

Read more about Lim Chong Yah here:

Top photo from Credence Singapore's YouTube video

Paradigm Mall JB offering RM50 (S$14.45) vouchers for any traveller who shows passport at concierge

All you have to do is show your passport and sign up for the "WCT Buddy" app.

July 09, 2023, 06:24 PM

Tributes pour in for late Law Society President Adrian Tan, accomplished lawyer & witty writer

Several Singaporeans also paid tribute to the impact of his books on their lives.

July 09, 2023, 04:28 PM

Kit Chan to perform 'Home', 1998 S'pore National Day song, at free concert on Aug. 5, 2023

Nostalgia.

July 09, 2023, 03:38 PM

Confused horse spotted trotting along cars on BKE, escorted to safety by LTA officer

Like a fish out of water.

July 09, 2023, 03:21 PM

Man, 43, on trial for murdering daughter, 5, after months of confining her naked in toilet with son, 4

The man disposed of items linked to the girl's death, and told police she hit her head on a slide.

July 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore bus services to JB now available on Grab & Shopee ranging from S$3 to S$11

More options for weekend getaways.

July 09, 2023, 01:02 PM

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook to be in S'pore on Jul. 13 for Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up

That smoulder.

July 09, 2023, 11:46 AM

Lorry swerves into 5 motorcycles & car on SLE towards BKE, 5 injured

The motorcyclists, aged 24 to 33, were injured and conveyed conscious to hospital.

July 09, 2023, 11:40 AM

Firsthand from Dakota: Retired hawker, 70, now bombastic magician full of main character energy

He used to sell noodles. Now he's spinning umbrellas on the tip of a ballpoint pen.

July 09, 2023, 09:40 AM

Senior NUS law professor, 70, identified as man who died in Upper Thomson Road accident

A video of the accident showed the lorry crashing through the middle divider.

July 09, 2023, 05:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.