Indoor retro rollerskating rink, White Rabbit pop-up cafe & more at Clarke Quay till Jul. 31, 2024

It's a party.

Celeste Ng | April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Remember this rollerskating rink pop-up at Plaza Singapura's car park?

Rollermania has returned for its second instalment, this time at Clarke Quay.

It is part of The Xperience pop-up, which includes arcade games and a pop-up cafe.

The pop-up is set to run till Jul. 31.

Rollermania 4.0

The rink also comprises two mirror walls adorned with neon signages, perfect for photo opportunities.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Vines and disco balls hang from the ceiling, with more disco balls enclosed within a structure at the centre of the rink that skaters will have to manoeuvre around.

Visitors can choose from an array of rollerskates, that come in five different colours.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

High socks are also available for purchase at S$5 per pair.

Additionally, skate assists and protection gear are available should skaters require them.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Entry is priced as follows:

Each ticket entitles a ticketholder to a two-hour time slot and rollerskate rental.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, as well as via Trip.com.

Rollermania also offers skate classes:

  • Rapid Skater's Course: S$15

  • Single Learner Bundle: S$35

  • New Skater's Course: S$200

  • Pro Skater's Course: S$360

Arcade and carnival games

Aside from rollerskating, visitors can also have their go at an array of arcade and carnival games.

You can find:

  • Three kinds of skill-based carnival games

  • Over 15 immersive simulators

  • More than eight claw machines

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Here's how much it costs:

White Rabbit Cafe pop-up

When visitors are ready to wind down from the fun and games, they can indulge in an assortment of White Rabbit-themed goodies.

The space accommodates roughly 30 diners indoors, and close to 20 diners outdoors.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Here's what we tried from the menu:

Loaded Rabbit Waffle with Ice Cream and Sauce (S$18)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This comprised a waffle topped with brownies and a scoop of White Rabbit candy-flavoured ice cream, with a toasted marshmallow skewer and two wafer stick rolls on the side.

White Rabbit candy sauce was also served in a pitcher, to be drizzled over the waffle.

Bunny Yoghurt Cheesecake (S$14)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Similar to the dish above, White Rabbit candy sauce was also served separately,

Original White Rabbit Rocky Road Shake (S$18) and Red Bean Matcha White Rabbit Shake (S$20)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The Original White Rabbit Rocky Road Shake tastes  exactly like liquified White Rabbit candy.

It is served with two wafer stick rolls, a toasted marshmallow skewer, a pudding bunny, whipped cream and a cherry.

The Red Bean Matcha White Rabbit Shake has a red bean base,

It is served with two wafer stick rolls, a mochi skewer, an ice cream cone, whipped cream and a cherry, topped the drink.

Lychee Soju Slushie (S$22)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

In collaboration with soju brand Chorong, the pop-up will also serve soju-based beverages.

Its slushies are priced at S$22 for one, and S$35 for two.

White Rabbit candy bar and merchandise booth

Visitors can help themselves to the White Rabbit candy bar, priced at S$5 per 100 grams.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

There are eight flavours to choose from:

  • Original

  • Yogurt

  • Matcha

  • Peanut nougat

  • Plum

  • Coffee

  • Red bean

  • Wasabi

White Rabbit merchandise is also available for purchase. Prices start from S$3.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The Xperience

CQ @ Clarke Quay, River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024

Opening hours:

  • Sundays to Thursdays and public holidays: 12pm to 10pm

  • Fridays, Saturdays and Public Holidays: 12pm to 2am

Top photos by Livia Soh and Celeste Ng.

