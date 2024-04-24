Back

Some S'pore driving licence services to be moved online, walk-ins to cease from May 13

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

Amber Tay | April 24, 2024, 01:11 PM

Walk-ins for some selected traffic-related services will stop from May 13, 2024, as these services move online to help create "greater convenience to members of the public," the Traffic Police (TP) announced in a statement on Apr. 22.

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

Online appointment system to be launched

Two initiatives will be launched—an online appointment system for selected services and using FormSG for applications to convert foreign driving licences.

The online appointment system will allow applicants to change their driving licence particulars, request a driving licence extract, and collect or cancel their driving licence.

The system will be available through the "e-services" page on the Singapore Police Force’s website.

Screenshot from Singapore Police Force's website.

Applications for former driving licence conversion will only be processed via FormSG

Applications for the conversion of foreign driving licences will also only be processed via FormSG from May 13 onwards.

"This follows a previous trial announced in July 2022, where holders of Malaysian driving licences could submit their applications for conversion of their foreign driving licences online via FormSG," TP said.

Applicants will receive an email update on the outcome of their applications within six weeks of submitting them.

Only successful applicants will be given an appointment date and time to finalise the conversion process.

During the appointment, applicants will be required to bring their supporting documents, both originals and copies, to the TP headquarters for verification.

Walk-ins will be allowed from Apr. 29 to May 12

Walk-ins for the mentioned services will still be allowed from Apr. 29 to May 12 to ease the transition, said the TP.

From May 13, walk-ins will no longer be allowed with the exception of long-term visit pass holders who would like to renew or replace their driving licences.

TP said that digitalising basic traffic-related services will improve service efficiency by reducing the time to apply for and carry out these services.

However, they also said time is required to authenticate the documents and ensure that the conversion eligibility criteria are met as they receive a high volume of applications for converting foreign driving licences.

They seek the public's continued understanding of the matter.

