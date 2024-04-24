Back

M'sia to install QR code system at Johor land checkpoints, but S'pore passport holders can't use it yet

The pilot initiative starts in June 2024 for Malaysia factory workers.

Amber Tay | April 24, 2024, 03:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia will be installing a QR code clearance system at both of Johor’s land checkpoints, allowing Malaysians travelling to Singapore on factory buses to clear immigration faster.

The pilot initiative will begin in June 2024 and will not be opened to travellers with Singapore passports for the time being.

It is expected to cut clearance time in half.

Pilot for Malaysian citizens onboard factory buses

The QR clearance system will be in use at both land checkpoints in Johor, namely, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) in Johor Baru and the Second Link Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) in Gelang Patah.

These immigration checkpoints connect to Singapore's Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Johor’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed with CNA on Apr. 23 that the pilot will apply to Malaysian citizens who travel to Singapore onboard “bas kilangs” or factory buses.

Passport still needed to enter Singapore

Fazli said these travellers are still required to bring their passports because at this point the QR code systems for both Malaysia and Singapore function differently and are not yet integrated.

During the pilot initiative, immigration officers will use handheld scanners to scan the QR codes for each individual traveller on board the factory buses.

Travellers can obtain their QR code through an application on their mobile phone.

Further announcements on the implementation of the QR code system will be made by the Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Department.

The plan is to widen the scope of travellers who can use the QR clearance system.

Singapore's QR code clearance system installed back in March

The QR code clearance system for Singapore's land checkpoints was recently installed in March 2024.

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Mar. 12 that QR codes will be used instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Instead of handing ICA officers their passports at the car counter, travellers would only need to scan a single QR code for all travellers in the vehicle.

The QR code is generated before arriving at the checkpoint.

Top image via Unit Komunikasi dan Korporat Pejabat Imigresen Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Canva.

M'sian helicopter crash that left 10 dead was on 3rd practice run for parade: Defence minister

All 10 crew members were aged below 40.

April 24, 2024, 04:25 PM

Fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident: Male Saab driver, 42, arrested after discharge from hospital

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

April 24, 2024, 04:14 PM

i Light S'pore returns with sustainability theme from May 31 to Jun. 23, 2024

Gorgeous.

April 24, 2024, 03:33 PM

Thai Hunks to open mookata joint in Tanglin on May 3, 2024

Muscular men serving.

April 24, 2024, 02:56 PM

Chinese woman, 31, falls off 75m cliff while posing for photo at Indonesian volcano crater edge

She allegedly tripped over the long skirt she wore, causing her to lose balance and fall off the cliff.

April 24, 2024, 02:31 PM

Male motorcyclist, 26, dies in morning PIE accident involving lorry

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Indoor retro rollerskating rink, White Rabbit pop-up cafe & more at Clarke Quay till Jul. 31, 2024

It's a party.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Haidilao S'pore hiring private tutor for secondary school, offering S$4,500-S$6,700 per month

Had some people re-evaluating their career choices.

April 24, 2024, 01:40 PM

Man who posted Tampines accident video from Mercedes’ POV says he’s not the driver, makes police report for harassment

He is not the driver or the owner.

April 24, 2024, 01:27 PM

Some S'pore driving licence services to be moved online, walk-ins to cease from May 13

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

April 24, 2024, 01:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.