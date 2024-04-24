Back

Man who posted Tampines accident video from Mercedes’ POV says he’s not the driver, makes police report for harassment

He is not the driver or the owner.

Hannah Martens | April 24, 2024, 01:27 PM

Events

A man who shared the video clip of the white Mercedes' point of view of the black Saab moments before the Tampines accident has filed a police report.

This was due to the harassment and false accusations he faced on Facebook.

Anthony Soon Han Tiong also posted on Facebook to clarify that he was not the driver or owner of the white Mercedes.

"I was not in any way involved in this accident and do not know the circumstances of it," he wrote.

Soon added that the video was shared with him, and said he had the traffic police's permission to share the dashcam footage.

Posted on behalf of the driver

In his police report, Soon stated that he works in a car workshop that is an authorised insurance reporting centre.

The owner of the white Mercedes came to Soon's place of work on Apr. 22 at 9:30 am to report a hit-and-run accident that happened at Bedok Reservoir Road.

The owner then asked Soon to help share his dashcam footage of the accident on his Facebook, as the owner had no access to Facebook.

In the video, the black Saab was seen trying to overtake the white Mercedes along Bedok Reservoir Road.

As the black Saab overtook, it sideswiped the white Mercedes and narrowly missed hitting a motorcyclist to its right.

The black Saab then sped up and drove through the junction, hitting multiple vehicles.

Two people died following the accident.

The video has since been deleted.

Facing harassment

Soon said that after sharing the video online, many users accused him of being the driver and owner of the Mercedes, leading to them sharing his Facebook profile pictures of his family and his daughter.

He said Facebook users also cursed his daughter and harassed him by sending messages.

Others also called him, as online users had shared his contact number and home address on Facebook and social media.

He wrote:

"I will like to clarify that I am not the said driver or owner of the vehicle number SNH7Z. I was not in any way involved in this traffic accident and do not know the circumstances of it. The video was shared with me and I had the traffic police permission to share it..."

The Singapore Police Force confirmed to Mothership that the police report has been lodged.

