Pink Moon appears in S'pore sky on Apr. 24, not pink but still pretty

If you happened to look up at the sky on Apr. 24 night, you might have noticed the moon looking bigger and brighter somehow.

This was April's full moon — the Pink Moon — which, despite it's name, is not pink.

Full moons typically get their names from Native American tribes, who charted time based on the moon.

This particular supermoon is named after a pink flower, the ground phlox, which blooms in April, one of the earliest spring blooms native to the eastern United States.

Moon shots

Singaporean photographer Basil headed to a HDB block in Commonwealth to capture the rare sight.

When he reached the block at 7:23pm, the moon was already rising, so he took his shot:

Meanwhile, Basil's friend camping at Skyville @ Dawson also managed to spot the moon peeking out from behind the skyline.

More sky gazers around the island took to Facebook to share their different views of the same moon.

More Pink Moon trivia

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), the moon will appear in the sky for about three days.

The Pink Moon also goes by many other names, including Sprouting Grass Moon and Egg Moon.

Some also call it the Fish Moon, as it appeared when the shad fish swam upstream to spawn.

For others, the is the Pesach or Passover Moon, which occurs in the middle of Nisan — the first month of spring in the Hebrew calendar.

Meanwhile, some Buddhists in Sri Lanka know this moon as Bak Poya, a tribute to when the Buddha visited the country and prevented war by making peace between fighting chiefs.

If you're into astrology, The Economic Times notes that this Pink Moon is positioned in Scorpio.

It signals a period of rebirth and self-discovery, so this might be the time to re-evaluate anything negative in your life and "Marie Kondo" it.

Top images via @b_asill/Instagram and Cliff Tay/Facebook