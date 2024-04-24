Saab driver, 42, to be charged with dangerous driving causing fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident

The 42-year-old male Saab driver involved in the fatal six-vehicle accident in Tampines will be charged on Apr. 25, 2024 with dangerous driving causing death.

The accident on Apr. 22 led to the death of a 17-year-old girl, Afifah Munirah Binte Muhammad Azril, and a 57-year-old woman, Norzihan Juwahib.

Will be handed four charges

He will also be charged with dangerous driving causing hurt, dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Apr. 24.

SPF said they were alerted to the accident involving four cars, a van and a minibus at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at about 7:05am on Apr. 22.

Afifah and Norzihan, who were passengers riding in separate vehicles at that time, were conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where they subsequently passed away.

A male car passenger and male minibus passenger, both 11, a 64-year old van driver and three male car drivers, aged between 42 and 48, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 42-year-old female car driver and a 39-year-old male van passenger later sought medical attention at the hospital on their own.

Police looking into other potential offences

The male Saab driver was discharged from the hospital on Apr. 24 and arrested on the same day.

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

Besides the above-mentioned charges, the police said they are investigating "other potential offences".

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than eight years; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, jail for up to two years, or both; and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of dangerous driving carries a fine of up to S$5,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of failing to stop after an accident carries a fine of up to S$1,000, jail for up to three months; or both.

SPF said motorists should always abide by traffic rules to keep our roads safe for everyone.

SPF added that it will not hesitate to bring motorists who commit egregious traffic offences and endanger the safety of other road users to justice.

Top image from Telegram