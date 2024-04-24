Back

Jay Chou to perform at S'pore National Stadium on Oct. 11-13

Lee Wei Lin | April 24, 2024, 08:49 PM

Jay Chou will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct. 11 to 13, 2024.

The announcement was made by his label, JVR Music, in an Apr. 24 Weibo post.

Apart from shows in Chinese cities, Chou has been confirmed he is performing in Singapore and Malaysia in October.

He last performed here in December 2022, but not all fans were impressed by the show.

Perhaps they’ll give him another chance this year.

