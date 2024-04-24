Thai Hunks to open mookata joint in Tanglin on May 3, 2024

Among the many offerings at Bangkok's Hua Mum Night Market, Sathanee Mee Hoi is arguably one of the more popular restaurants there.

It's unique selling point? Entertaining, hunky and scantily clad male staff.

If they look familiar, four of these hunks were in Singapore in August 2023 for a stint at Thai barbecue restaurant Mr Mookata.

First Thai Hunks restaurant in Singapore

Sathanee Mee Hoi will be opening the first Thai Hunks restaurant in Singapore.

Called Mr Mookata Plus, the restaurant is located at 320 Tanglin Road and will open its doors on May 3.

As part of its grand opening, the entire Sathanee Mee Hoi team, comprising of over 10 muscular men, will be at the restaurant for the first three days of its opening — May 3 to 5.

Permanent Thai staff

Six Thai models will be at the Singapore outlet permanently, while the four Thai hunks will make special appearances from time to time.

Apart from the men, visitors can expect to enjoy mookata and lala hotpot at the new restaurant.

The restaurant also has a cosy dining area.

Mr Mookata Plus

Address: 320 Tanglin Road Singapore 247980

Opening hours:

May 3 to 5: 4pm to 10pm

From May 6: 4pm to 1am

Top image from Mr Mookata Plus.