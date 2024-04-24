Back

Thai Hunks to open mookata joint in Tanglin on May 3, 2024

Muscular men serving.

Fasiha Nazren | April 24, 2024, 02:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Among the many offerings at Bangkok's Hua Mum Night Market, Sathanee Mee Hoi is arguably one of the more popular restaurants there.

It's unique selling point? Entertaining, hunky and scantily clad male staff.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by สถานีมีหอย (@sathaneemeehoi)

If they look familiar, four of these hunks were in Singapore in August 2023 for a stint at Thai barbecue restaurant Mr Mookata.

@mothership.nova My last few brain cells at work 🤪 Mr Mookata 📍: 516 Liang Seah Street, S188740 📅: Aug. 25 to 27, 2023 ⏰: 3pm to 10pm #thaihunks #mrmookata #sgfoodie #foodfestontiktok #huamumnightmarket ♬ See Tình (Remix) - Giây Phút Em Gặp Anh - Cukak & Hoàng Thuỳ Linh

First Thai Hunks restaurant in Singapore

Sathanee Mee Hoi will be opening the first Thai Hunks restaurant in Singapore.

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Called Mr Mookata Plus, the restaurant is located at 320 Tanglin Road and will open its doors on May 3.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr Mookata Plus Sg (@mrmookataplussg)

As part of its grand opening, the entire Sathanee Mee Hoi team, comprising of over 10 muscular men, will be at the restaurant for the first three days of its opening — May 3 to 5.

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Permanent Thai staff

Six Thai models will be at the Singapore outlet permanently, while the four Thai hunks will make special appearances from time to time.

Apart from the men, visitors can expect to enjoy mookata and lala hotpot at the new restaurant.

The restaurant also has a cosy dining area.

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Photo from Mr Mookata Plus

Mr Mookata Plus

Address: 320 Tanglin Road Singapore 247980

Opening hours:

May 3 to 5: 4pm to 10pm

From May 6: 4pm to 1am

Top image from Mr Mookata Plus.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

M'sian helicopter crash that left 10 dead was on 3rd practice run for parade: Defence minister

All 10 crew members were aged below 40.

April 24, 2024, 04:25 PM

Fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident: Male Saab driver, 42, arrested after discharge from hospital

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

April 24, 2024, 04:14 PM

M'sia to install QR code system at Johor land checkpoints, but S'pore passport holders can't use it yet

The pilot initiative starts in June 2024 for Malaysia factory workers.

April 24, 2024, 03:58 PM

i Light S'pore returns with sustainability theme from May 31 to Jun. 23, 2024

Gorgeous.

April 24, 2024, 03:33 PM

Chinese woman, 31, falls off 75m cliff while posing for photo at Indonesian volcano crater edge

She allegedly tripped over the long skirt she wore, causing her to lose balance and fall off the cliff.

April 24, 2024, 02:31 PM

Male motorcyclist, 26, dies in morning PIE accident involving lorry

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Indoor retro rollerskating rink, White Rabbit pop-up cafe & more at Clarke Quay till Jul. 31, 2024

It's a party.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Haidilao S'pore hiring private tutor for secondary school, offering S$4,500-S$6,700 per month

Had some people re-evaluating their career choices.

April 24, 2024, 01:40 PM

Man who posted Tampines accident video from Mercedes’ POV says he’s not the driver, makes police report for harassment

He is not the driver or the owner.

April 24, 2024, 01:27 PM

Some S'pore driving licence services to be moved online, walk-ins to cease from May 13

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

April 24, 2024, 01:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.