Viral Thai Hunks coming to S'pore nightclub & mookata joint on Aug. 25-26

:)

Julia Yee | August 16, 2023, 05:36 PM

Events

Nestled in Bangkok's Hua Mum Night Market is Sathanee Mee Hoi, a seafood restaurant that serves up more than your usual catch of the day.

In fact, most of its customers actually come to be entertained by muscular male waiters clad in skimpy silk pyjamas and doing this:

Gif via @sathaneemeehoi/Instagram.

Their antics include catcalling, dancing, and overall having a good time.

This group of eccentric performers have gained a substantial fanbase online and earned themselves the monikers "Thai Hunks" or "Thai Hot Guys".

For those who don't have the luxury of time to visit them in Bangkok, the Thai Hunks are bringing the fun to Singapore — but only for two days.

Their itinerary? Eat, party, and repeat.

Mookata and clubbing

First up on the Thai Hunks' agenda is a visit to the Thai BBQ restaurant, Mr Mookata.

According to an enthusiastic post by the restaurant, the men will be doing their thing there from 3pm to 10pm on both Aug. 25 and 26.

@fnbsupplier THAI HUNKS is coming to Singapore Mr.Mookata Date: 25/8-26/8/23 Time: 3PM — 10PM 📍 516 LIANG SEAH STREET SINGAPORE 188740 (Bugis) *Only buffet available: $29.90++ per pax *90-mins dine in #enjoylife #fun #mookata #新马好康分享 #singapore #foodie #foodtiktok #mookatasg ♬ original sound - 新马好康分享 - ExploreSGMY

Food-wise, only buffet will be available at S$29.90++ per person with a 90-minute dine-in time.

They will also be strutting down to the local nightclub Club Rich on both days.

Image via Club Rich's Instagram.

The club posted a clip of the men shouting, "Hello Club Rich, we are coming for you!"

Gif via Club Rich's Instagram.

Fun times.

Mr Mookata

516 Liang Seah Street, Singapore 188740

Opening hours: 12pm-6pm, daily

Club Rich

114 Middle Rd #01-01, Singapore 188971

Opening hours: 9.30pm to 3am

RSVP for the Thai Hunks through the WhatsApp link on Club Rich's Instagram page.

