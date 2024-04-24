i Light S'pore returns with sustainability theme from May 31 to Jun. 23, 2024

The annual light festival i Light Singapore (iLSG) is back again for its 10th iteration.

This year, it will take place from May 31 to Jun. 23, 2024.

Beyond Marina Bay, South Beach and Millenia Walk, the festival will also take place at Tanjong Pagar, a new venue this year.

The theme is "Cyclical Nature", with emphasis on "re-design, restoration and repurposing", said the organiser of iLSG, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The main colour of the event is green, which is often associated with nature.

Artworks

There will be a total of 17 artworks by 25 artists, including:

Spin Me a Yarn

Created by U.K.-based Studio Vertigo and situated at the Mist Walk, this installation artwork will feature enlarged yarn balls entwined with the surroundings, as a critique of the fashion industry and its polluting effects on the environment.

Kinetic Perspective

This dynamic installation can be found at the Marina Bay Sand Event Plaza, created by Spain-based Juan Fuentes Studio.

Rings of up-cycled iron continuously move to create infinite combinations of optical illusions.

Liminal;Minimal

This installation repurposes materials from construction sites and is designed by Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) students Benjamin Lim and Yeo Soon Yii.

Near the Red Dot Design Museum, it juxtaposes against the Marina Bay cityscape to serve as a reminder of the importance of sustainability in the midst of urban development.

BottleBlooms

Around Guoco Tower and Orchid Hotel, the artwork features some 1,000 recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles transformed into solar-powered plastic blossoms.

Kickit Team Tennis

At the Discover Tanjong Pagar (DTP) Community Green, Hungary-based artist collective Limelight presents an interactive installation where visitors can kick light-emitting balls across the field to create illuminated patterns.

Hidden Garden

Trees at the Tras Link Park will be adorned with illuminated inflatables resembling flowers.

Lumi

Over at South Beach, visitors can sit on and play with vibrant yoga balls wrapped in up-cycled net fabric.

The Lantern

National University of Singapore (NUS) member Josephine Pun Tsz Kiu has created a luminous pavilion made from over 5,000 used plastic bottles.

Modern Guru and the Path to Artificial Happiness

Within Millennia Walk, the exhibit by Australian studio ENESS features a walkthrough of whimsical inflatables.

Other activities

Besides the light art, there's also the inaugural mindfulness-themed The Conscious Festival x iLSG, where visitors can find wellness workshops, music performances and a marketplace.

GastroBeats will also be returning as the festival village at the Bayfront Event Space with music performances and culinary options.

In line with the festival's theme, more sustainably-produced foods will be available, such as

Mumbai Pav Bun from The Curry Club , made with organic vegetables

, made with organic vegetables Yaca Pibil Taco from Papi’s Taco , which substitutes meat with jackfruit

, which substitutes meat with jackfruit Braised Pork Spring Roll from 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro, with locally-sourced tofu, black fungus, mushroom and egg

Plastic straws will not be provided and diners are encouraged to bring their own reusable cups and storage containers.

The festival will run from 7:30pm to 11pm, and 12am on Fridays and Saturdays.

General admission is free, though certain programmes might be chargeable.

According to URA, full details will be released in May.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from URA.