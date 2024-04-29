Back

Runaway girl, 17 & boyfriend, 16, try to extort S$1,500 from sex worker, 43, to elope overseas

They failed.

Seri Mazliana | April 29, 2024, 01:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 17-year-old girl who ran away from home wanted to elope with her 16-year-old boyfriend to China but needed money.

The duo then decided to "borrow" money from a sex worker — by pretending to be police officers.

Their plot failed when one perceptive sex worker didn't believe them as they were too young.

Both of them were arrested and charged in court.

Entrapped sex worker and posed as police officers

The girl pleaded guilty to one count of attempted extortion and one count of theft on Apr. 24.

The duo cannot be named as they were both minors when they committed the offences.

According to court documents, the girl ran away from home and hung out with her boyfriend.

While the pair was at Value Hotel along Balestier Road on Mar. 30, 2023, they discussed how to get money to buy flight tickets to China.

They then came up with the plan to "borrow" money from sex workers.

Their scheme involved contacting and engaging a sex worker via the Internet before entrapping her in the hotel room and extorting money from her.

The boy then called in a sex worker and requested her to provide him with a "massage service" in the hotel room.

She arrived around 9:25pm, and the boy had received her alone in the room.

He then let his girlfriend into the room while the victim was taking a shower.

The girl confronted the woman as soon as she got out of the bathroom and told her that the boy was her boyfriend and he was underage.

She then threatened to report the woman to the police if she did not transfer them S$1,500.

They also claimed to be police officers.

The victim eventually noticed that the pair looked young and realised that they were not police officers after all.

The pair begged her not to make a police report after realising that she caught on.

The victim went straight to the police station after she left the hotel room.

Stole S$24,900, scammed

The girl was also charged for stealing her mother's belongings in a separate incident on Mar. 25, 2023.

Her mother had made a police report on Mar. 26, 2023, at 11:17pm about the missing girl and the theft of her belongings.

The girl had reportedly stolen her mother's mobile phone and cash after the latter fell asleep after 8:45pm.

She could access her mother's phone as she knew her OCBC online banking details as she had previously helped her to pay bills.

According to investigations, the girl had been approached by an unknown man at Geylang on Mar. 26, 2023 and offered to help her withdraw money from her mother's bank account.

She accepted his offer and transferred a total of S$24,900 to four different accounts via PayNow.

She then claimed that he ran off without giving her the whole sum except for S$2,000.

The remaining amount has not been recovered.

She faces two other charges, including one for attempted theft of S$9,409 from an Alipay account.

These charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing, which was scheduled for a later date.

Top photo via Canva

Over 800 speeding violations detected within 3 weeks of red light cameras speed enforcement activation

The speed enforcement feature will be progressively activated for all red-light cameras islandwide.

April 29, 2024, 05:01 PM

New bus 168A to cater to higher travel demands in Tampines, launches May 13

It will also serve bus stops along Woodlands Avenue 2, Jalan Kayu, and Tampines Expressway.

April 29, 2024, 04:28 PM

Ex-police officer, who was jailed in China, charged in S'pore with accepting bribes from former syndicate leader

He had allegedly obtained a total of S$47,700 in bribes from the syndicate leader.

April 29, 2024, 04:26 PM

TikTok user captures video of 'poo trail' on floor of Hougang Mall leading to toilet

Oh, crap.

April 29, 2024, 03:46 PM

Korean band CNBLUE says Singlish words like 'buay tahan sia' & 'hor' at S'pore concert

"I love you lah."

April 29, 2024, 02:26 PM

When Indonesia prospers, the region prospers: PM Lee at his final S'pore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat

PM Lee said he was confident that DPM Lawrence Wong and President-Elect Prabowo Subianto would bring the bilateral relationship to new heights.

April 29, 2024, 02:20 PM

DPM Wong brought his guitar to US & busked with 'cowboy' uni roommate

Wong noted how his roommate "came in the first day, big, tall, lanky guy, cowboy hat, cowboy boots".

April 28, 2024, 09:31 PM

Japanese upskirter, 59, pleads for S'pore judge to shave time off sentence, says he shaves head to curb desires

He was sentenced to six months in jail.

April 28, 2024, 08:33 PM

13 women & 1 man arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities

The police raided hotels and residential units in the vicinity of Bras Basah Road, Havelock Road, Shanghai Road and Orchard Road.

April 28, 2024, 07:44 PM

Philippines suspends in-person public school classes for 2 days due to extreme heat

The heatwave hitting Southeast Asia exacerbates.

April 28, 2024, 07:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.