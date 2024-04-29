Back

Korean band CNBLUE says Singlish words like 'buay tahan sia' & 'hor' at S'pore concert

"I love you lah."

Wong Li Jie | April 29, 2024, 02:26 PM

South Korean band CNBLUE held their "CNBLUENTITY" concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 27, 2024.

Just like many international acts that have performed on our island this year, the band members tried speaking a few Singlish phrases.

@mothership.nova whoever taught them all these singlish phrases deserves a raise 🥳🎉🇸🇬 #tiktoksg #concert #cnblue #boice #cnbluentity #whattoplay #music #kpop #singapore @CNBLUE ♬ 외톨이야 - CNBLUE

"You Boice (CNBLUE's fandom name) steady lah," the band's drummer Kang Min Hyuk said gently.

"Swee lah," he added.

After the interpreter's demonstration, Kang repeated the phrase with a more forceful tone.

All three members, including bassist Lee Jung Shin and lead singer Jung Yong Hwa, then tried their hand at saying "buay tahan sia", which colloquially translates to "cannot stand it".

Jung also asked the audience midway through the concert: "You're not tired yet, hor?"

The members also added the lah particle to the end of their sentences, such as "I can't stop loving you lah," and "You cute lah."

Guess they're now used to speaking Singlish.

@mothership.nova suddenly everyone in craving chilli and pepper crab 🌶️🦀😋 #tiktoksg #singapore #concert #boice #cnblue #kpop #music #whattoplay #cnbluentity @CNBLUE ♬ Love - CNBLUE

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

