Korean band CNBLUE says Singlish words like 'buay tahan sia' & 'hor' at S'pore concert

South Korean band CNBLUE held their "CNBLUENTITY" concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 27, 2024.

Just like many international acts that have performed on our island this year, the band members tried speaking a few Singlish phrases.

"You Boice (CNBLUE's fandom name) steady lah," the band's drummer Kang Min Hyuk said gently.

"Swee lah," he added.

After the interpreter's demonstration, Kang repeated the phrase with a more forceful tone.

All three members, including bassist Lee Jung Shin and lead singer Jung Yong Hwa, then tried their hand at saying "buay tahan sia", which colloquially translates to "cannot stand it".

Jung also asked the audience midway through the concert: "You're not tired yet, hor?"

The members also added the lah particle to the end of their sentences, such as "I can't stop loving you lah," and "You cute lah."

Guess they're now used to speaking Singlish.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.