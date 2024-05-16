Up to 80% off home appliances at EuropAce warehouse sale in Changi from May 16 to 19, 2024

From May 16 to 19, EuropAce will be having a massive warehouse sale with discounts of up to 80 per cent on their home appliances.
During this four day period, they will be showcasing their biggest home appliance line-up - think fridges, air-conditioners, wine chillers, microwaves, air fryers, water dispensers, fans and much more.
There will even be a “Display Unit” sale, where you can find these items at up to 90 per cent off:
- Fans from S$9.90 (limited sets)
- Wine coolers from S$99
- Washer and dryer from S$99
- Portable air conditioners from S$99
- Fridges from S$199
Selected brand new units will also be on sale at up to 80 per cent off:
- “Candy” Italian branded washers and dryers from S$99 (limited sets per day)
- Online exclusive tower fans, dehumidifiers, wine chillers and portable air conditioners from S$69.90
Here’s what to expect.
One deal per person (limited sets per day)
Candy Home Appliances (Brand New) - S$99
- Heat pump (Day 1 and Day 4)
- Washer dryer (Day 2)
- Washer (Day 3)
Limited to three sets per day for each model.
Online Exclusive (Brand New)
Wine chiller
- Usual price: S$499.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$399.90
Limited quantities available.
Tower fan
- Usual price: S$199.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$69.90
Limited quantities available.
Portable aircon
- Usual price: S$549.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$329.90
Limited quantities available.
Portable aircon
- Usual price: S$649.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$399.90
Limited quantities available.
Dehumidifier
- Usual price: S$399.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$169.90
Limited quantities available.
Refurbishment sets
Wine cooler (EWC 331)
- Usual price: S$509
- Warehouse sale price: S$99
Limited to three sets per day.
Portable aircon (EPAC 20S)
- Usual price: S$1,599.90
- Warehouse sale price: From S$99
Limited sets.
Standing fan (ESF 2450)
- Usual price: S$89.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$9.90
Limited to three sets per day.
Standing fan (ESF 4160)
- Usual price: S$69.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$9.90
Limited to three sets per day.
Electric oven (ETO 1091S)
- Usual price: S$57
- Warehouse sale price: S$9.90
Limited to three sets per day.
Microwave (EMW 1201S)
- Usual price: S$100
- Warehouse sale price: S$9.90
Limited to three sets per day.
Fridge (ER9250)
- Usual price: S$209
- Warehouse sale price: S$99
Limited to three sets per day.
Washer (EWF 5700)
- Usual price: S$566
- Warehouse sale price: S$299
Limited to three sets per day.
Washer (ETW 7800)
- Usual price: S$389
- Warehouse sale price: S$199
Limited to three sets per day.
Wine chiller (EWC 152)
- Usual price: S$349.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$99
Air purifier (EPU 3380)
- Usual price: S$299.90
- Warehouse sale price: S$99
Do note that all refurbishment sets come with three months’ warranty.
Buy more, save more
Those who spend a minimum sum will even get to save more with these deals:
- Spend S$100 get S$5 off + 5 per cent off Return E-Store Voucher
- Spend S$350 get S$10 off + 5 per cent off Return E-Store Voucher
- Spend S$500 get S$15 off + 5 per cent off Return E-Store Voucher
There will also be free delivery for orders above S$500.
EuropAce Warehouse Sale
Address: 10 Changi South Street 3, Singapore 486147, Level 5
Opening Hours: 10am to 7pm
This sponsored article by EuropAce made this writer want to refurbish her home with all these home appliances.
Top images via EuropAce
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.