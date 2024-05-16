Up to 80% off home appliances at EuropAce warehouse sale in Changi from May 16 to 19, 2024

From May 16 to 19, EuropAce will be having a massive warehouse sale with discounts of up to 80 per cent on their home appliances.

During this four day period, they will be showcasing their biggest home appliance line-up - think fridges, air-conditioners, wine chillers, microwaves, air fryers, water dispensers, fans and much more.

There will even be a “Display Unit” sale, where you can find these items at up to 90 per cent off:

Fans from S$9.90 (limited sets)

Wine coolers from S$99

Washer and dryer from S$99

Portable air conditioners from S$99

Fridges from S$199

Selected brand new units will also be on sale at up to 80 per cent off:

“Candy” Italian branded washers and dryers from S$99 (limited sets per day)

Online exclusive tower fans, dehumidifiers, wine chillers and portable air conditioners from S$69.90

Here’s what to expect.

One deal per person (limited sets per day)

Candy Home Appliances (Brand New) - S$99

Heat pump (Day 1 and Day 4)

Washer dryer (Day 2)

Washer (Day 3)

Limited to three sets per day for each model.

Online Exclusive (Brand New)

Wine chiller

Usual price: S$499.90

Warehouse sale price: S$399.90

Limited quantities available.

Tower fan

Usual price: S$199.90

Warehouse sale price: S$69.90

Limited quantities available.

Portable aircon

Usual price: S$549.90

Warehouse sale price: S$329.90

Limited quantities available.

Portable aircon

Usual price: S$649.90

Warehouse sale price: S$399.90

Limited quantities available.

Dehumidifier

Usual price: S$399.90

Warehouse sale price: S$169.90

Limited quantities available.

Refurbishment sets

Wine cooler (EWC 331)

Usual price: S$509

Warehouse sale price: S$99

Limited to three sets per day.

Portable aircon (EPAC 20S)

Usual price: S$1,599.90

Warehouse sale price: From S$99

Limited sets.

Standing fan (ESF 2450)

Usual price: S$89.90

Warehouse sale price: S$9.90

Limited to three sets per day.

Standing fan (ESF 4160)

Usual price: S$69.90

Warehouse sale price: S$9.90

Limited to three sets per day.

Electric oven (ETO 1091S)

Usual price: S$57

Warehouse sale price: S$9.90

Limited to three sets per day.

Microwave (EMW 1201S)

Usual price: S$100

Warehouse sale price: S$9.90

Limited to three sets per day.

Fridge (ER9250)

Usual price: S$209

Warehouse sale price: S$99

Limited to three sets per day.

Washer (EWF 5700)

Usual price: S$566

Warehouse sale price: S$299

Limited to three sets per day.

Washer (ETW 7800)

Usual price: S$389

Warehouse sale price: S$199

Limited to three sets per day.

Wine chiller (EWC 152)

Usual price: S$349.90

Warehouse sale price: S$99

Air purifier (EPU 3380)

Usual price: S$299.90

Warehouse sale price: S$99

Do note that all refurbishment sets come with three months’ warranty.

Buy more, save more

Those who spend a minimum sum will even get to save more with these deals:

Spend S$100 get S$5 off + 5 per cent off Return E-Store Voucher

Spend S$350 get S$10 off + 5 per cent off Return E-Store Voucher

Spend S$500 get S$15 off + 5 per cent off Return E-Store Voucher

There will also be free delivery for orders above S$500.

EuropAce Warehouse Sale

Address: 10 Changi South Street 3, Singapore 486147, Level 5

Opening Hours: 10am to 7pm

