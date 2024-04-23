Back

K-pop star IU says Singlish words like 'shiok' & 'swee lah' at S'pore concerts

Damn steady.

Wong Li Jie | April 23, 2024, 10:10 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean singer-songwriter IU has wrapped up her "H.E.R. World Tour" concerts in Singapore on Apr. 20 and 21, 2024.

In the midst of her performance, she took a moment to show off some of the Singlish words and phrases she's picked up.

One of those words is shiok (very pleasing).

@mothership.nova IU’s concert also damn shiok 🥳🤭 #tiktoksg #singapore #iu #concert #her #whattoplay #whattowatch #kpop #music #IU #love_wins_all #콘서트 #ㅊㅊ #fyp ♬ 좋은 날 - IU

"I also learnt one more thing," IU declared, before a brief pause.

"Shiok? Is it correct?" she asked the audience and her interpreter as she appeared unsure of the intonation.

Other phrases she tried were swee lah (which translates to "beautiful", but is often used in agreement or approval) and steady lah (an expression that shows approval), both of which she also got right after a few tries.

@mothership.nova IU’s concert also damn swee 😚🤘 #tiktoksg #iu #singapore #concert #her #kpop #whattoplay #IU #love_wins_all #콘서트 #ㅊㅊ #fyp ♬ 좋은 날 - IU

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from mothership.nova/TikTok.

6 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle accident on PIE

Chain collision.

April 23, 2024, 10:03 AM

S'porean artist Yip Yew Chong paints 10m by 3m mural in 6 days to mark Lau Pa Sat's 130th anniversary

Gorgeous.

April 23, 2024, 10:00 AM

Flowers laid at Tampines accident site

The accident claimed the lives of a girl, 17, and a woman, 57.

April 23, 2024, 01:57 AM

S'pore man, 40, gets 20 years' jail for beating girlfriend, 40, to death

She died from a head injury as a result of the abuse.

April 23, 2024, 12:41 AM

Temasek JC girl, 17, dies in Tampines 6-vehicle accident

She was among the two who passed away.

April 22, 2024, 09:32 PM

S$3,400 exam fees, but lack of charging points? SIM-UOL students baffled at logistical issues over upcoming exams.

"The uncertainty surrounding these arrangements is causing undue stress and inconvenience to all involved."

April 22, 2024, 08:29 PM

Star Awards 2024: Aileen Tan, 57, wins Best Supporting Actress, first award in 7 years

She won for her performance as a villain in the 2023 Singaporean action drama series "SHERO".

April 22, 2024, 07:10 PM

S'porean woman, 33, allegedly caused 20-month-old girl to fall, charged & banned from preschool sector

The educator had used her leg to make the girl fall down twice.

April 22, 2024, 07:08 PM

Tampines accident: New footage from Mercedes shows Saab speeding up, beating red light

The Saab sped up after sideswiping the Mercedes.

April 22, 2024, 06:50 PM

New Buona Vista node along Rail Corridor features playground & community lawn

Vegetated swales planted there also provide new habitats for dragonflies and other biodiversity.

April 22, 2024, 05:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.