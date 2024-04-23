K-pop star IU says Singlish words like 'shiok' & 'swee lah' at S'pore concerts

South Korean singer-songwriter IU has wrapped up her "H.E.R. World Tour" concerts in Singapore on Apr. 20 and 21, 2024.

In the midst of her performance, she took a moment to show off some of the Singlish words and phrases she's picked up.

One of those words is shiok (very pleasing).

"I also learnt one more thing," IU declared, before a brief pause.

"Shiok? Is it correct?" she asked the audience and her interpreter as she appeared unsure of the intonation.

Other phrases she tried were swee lah (which translates to "beautiful", but is often used in agreement or approval) and steady lah (an expression that shows approval), both of which she also got right after a few tries.

Top photos from mothership.nova/TikTok.