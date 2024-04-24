Male motorcyclist, 26, dies in morning PIE accident involving lorry

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist died in an accident involving a lorry along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Kranji Expressway (KJE) after the Jalan Bahar exit.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on Apr. 24 at about 10:15am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic police officers, an ambulance, and a lorry were seen at the scene in the aftermath of the accident, according to video footage recorded by a passerby.

A blue tent was also seen on the left-most lane of the expressway.

It also appeared that fellow motorcyclists had stopped to provide assistance post-accident.

