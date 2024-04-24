Back

M'sian helicopter crash that left 10 dead was on 3rd practice run for parade: Defence minister

All 10 crew members were aged below 40.

Daniel Seow | April 24, 2024, 04:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The fatal mid-air collision between two Malaysian Navy helicopters which killed all 10 aboard occurred during a third practice run for a parade rehearsal, said Malaysian defence minister Khaled Nordin on Apr. 23.

Nordin, speaking at a press conference, also revealed that all 10 victims were aged below 40 years, Malaysian media reported.

They were all navy officers or members based in Lumut, Perak and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The crash

The incident took place at the Royal Malaysia Navy base in Lumut on Apr. 23.

The two helicopters, an Agusta Westland AW139 and a Eurocopter Fennec, had been undergoing formation flypast training for the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Malaysian Navy, New Straits Times reported.

They were on their third practice run when the collision took place at around 9:32am.

The Agusta, holding seven crew members, crashed on the stairs at the stadium field in the base, The Star reported.

The Fennec helicopter, with its crew of three, crashed into the swimming pool in the sports complex.

There were no survivors from the crash, the Malaysian fire department said in a statement later that day.

An investigation board will be set up to determine the cause of the incident, Nordin told Malaysian media.

The aftermath

Following the tragedy, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to all the victim's families in a Facebook post.

He described the incident as a "heartbreaking and soul-wrenching tragedy".

Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor, also expressed his condolences and urged a full investigation by the armed forces.

The incident also led to the cancellation of the Royal Malaysian Navy's anniversary celebrations and parade, which was originally scheduled for Apr. 26 (Friday).

In place of that, a prayer ceremony will be held at the An-Nur Mosque at the Lumut base before Friday prayers, according to the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page.

This marks the deadliest helicopter accident in Malaysia since May 5, 2016, when a Eurocopter AS350 helicopter crashed in Sarawak, killing six.

Top image from Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

Fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident: Male Saab driver, 42, arrested after discharge from hospital

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

April 24, 2024, 04:14 PM

M'sia to install QR code system at Johor land checkpoints, but S'pore passport holders can't use it yet

The pilot initiative starts in June 2024 for Malaysia factory workers.

April 24, 2024, 03:58 PM

i Light S'pore returns with sustainability theme from May 31 to Jun. 23, 2024

Gorgeous.

April 24, 2024, 03:33 PM

Thai Hunks to open mookata joint in Tanglin on May 3, 2024

Muscular men serving.

April 24, 2024, 02:56 PM

Chinese woman, 31, falls off 75m cliff while posing for photo at Indonesian volcano crater edge

She allegedly tripped over the long skirt she wore, causing her to lose balance and fall off the cliff.

April 24, 2024, 02:31 PM

Male motorcyclist, 26, dies in morning PIE accident involving lorry

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Indoor retro rollerskating rink, White Rabbit pop-up cafe & more at Clarke Quay till Jul. 31, 2024

It's a party.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Haidilao S'pore hiring private tutor for secondary school, offering S$4,500-S$6,700 per month

Had some people re-evaluating their career choices.

April 24, 2024, 01:40 PM

Man who posted Tampines accident video from Mercedes’ POV says he’s not the driver, makes police report for harassment

He is not the driver or the owner.

April 24, 2024, 01:27 PM

Some S'pore driving licence services to be moved online, walk-ins to cease from May 13

The online system for the selected traffic-related services will begin from Apr. 29 onwards.

April 24, 2024, 01:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.