Haidilao S'pore hiring private tutor for secondary school, offering S$4,500-S$6,700 per month

Haidilao Singapore has put out a job posting for a full-time private secondary school tutor.

A JobStreet listing posted on Apr. 8, 2024 called for "a passionate and energetic" private tutor "to deliver engaging lessons and inspire secondary school students".

Successful applicants can expect to rake in S$4,500 to S$6,700 per month.

"High-quality education"

According to the job description, the tutor will conduct regular classes and enrichment lessons, ensuring "high-quality education".

The job appears to focus on English and Mandarin subjects.

One of the tutor's responsibilities will be cultivating a "strong enthusiasm for English and Mandarin Writing" among students, and developing their creativity and language skills.

Other duties include:

Conducting engaging lessons

Tailoring teaching methods to fit different learning styles

Providing feedback on students' progress

Collaborating with parents to address concerns and discuss strategies to support students' development

Do you qualify?

Candidates for the role are required to have a bachelor's degree from a university ranked among the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings.

They should have a strong affinity with children, a positive attitude, and be fluent in both English and Mandarin.

Those who have experience teaching or tutoring secondary school kids will have an edge.

Haidilao service

The job posting does not state whether or not the tutor will be teaching the children of Haidilao's customers or employees.

But if its catered to customers, then this won't be all that surprising considering the company's track record of going beyond normal restaurant service.

Such services allow customers to enjoy manicures, performances, and birthday surprises at selected branches.

A Haidilao branch in Wuxi, China, even trial-tested a hair washing service to help diners get rid of the smell of hot pot in their hair.

Mothership has reached out to Haidilao for comment.

Top image via Google Maps and JobStreet