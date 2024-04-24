Chatterbox chicken rice co-founder passes away aged 86

Co-founder of iconic chicken rice restaurant Chatterbox, Sergeant Kiang Joon Toh, has passed away.

News of Kiang's passing was shared in the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group on Apr. 24.

He passed away on Apr. 23 at the age of 86.

The cause of death was not revealed.

Kiang is survived by three children.

Chatterbox, which is located in Hilton Singapore Orchard hotel, offers iconic local dishes, such as the Mandarin chicken rice and seafood laksa.

Kiang co-founded Chatterbox in 1971 while working as a chef at the Mandarin Hotel and also previously owned Jiang Ji Traditional Hainanese Chicken Rice in Yishun, then helmed by his children.

It eventually closed down on Apr. 20, 2022.

He had also trained cooks working at the Chicky Fun stalls under the Kopitiam Group.

A five-day wake will be held at the void deck of Block 787 Yishun Ring Road from Apr. 24.

Top photos via Johorkaki & Chatterbox/Instagram