Back

Mitchell Ong allegedly rented car, caught on CCTV footage near place where Audrey Fang's body found

Spanish authorities are building a case on the Singaporean man.

Belmont Lay | April 24, 2024, 09:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A rental car, which Singaporean Mitchell Ong, 43, allegedly drove, was caught on surveillance camera at the area in Spain where fellow Singaporean Audrey Fang's body was found, Spanish newspaper La Verdad reported on Apr. 24.

Ong is suspected of killing Fang, 39.

Grey Nissan Qashqai

La Verdad reported that the vehicle seen in the footage was a grey Nissan Qashqai.

It was spotted at 11:28pm on Apr. 9, entering the parking area of the Los Collares restaurant via RM-422 highway.

Stopped for 18 minutes

The car stopped by an almond grove and remained in that same spot for 18 minutes until 11:46pm.

It then left in the same direction it came from.

Fang's body was found in the grove on Apr. 10.

Traced to rental company

Police traced the Qashqai to a rental company.

Ong was identified as the person who rented the vehicle on Apr. 3.

At the time of the Singaporean man's arrest, the car was still with him.

The authorities have also obtained footage confirming the route taken by Ong from his hotel in Alicante to Abanilla on Apr. 9.

Car in his possession during arrest

Ong was arrested at the Eurostars Lucentum hotel, La Verdad reported.

The Qashqai was parked at a nearby public car park, and the keys to the car were found on Ong.

Bought vacuum cleaner

It was reported that Ong had bought a vacuum cleaner and a magistrate overseeing the case noted that it was "very suspicious" for the rental car to be cleaned.

These latest details of the case add to the mounting evidence the Spanish police have collated against Ong.

Background

Fang was found with more than 30 stab wounds to her body.

On Apr. 9, Fang left her belongings in her hotel and was never heard from again.

She was travelling alone in Spain at that time.

A preliminary autopsy report found that Fang's cause of death were knife wounds and head trauma, reported La Verdad.

Top photo via Mitchell Ong Instagram, Fang family

Jay Chou to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Oct. 11-13

Back again.

April 24, 2024, 08:49 PM

Peach Garden at Thomson Plaza suspended after 43 people fall ill

SFA has suspended the outlet's food operations.

April 24, 2024, 08:13 PM

M'sian helicopter crash that left 10 dead was on 3rd practice run for parade: Defence minister

All 10 crew members were aged below 40.

April 24, 2024, 04:25 PM

Fatal 6-vehicle Tampines accident: Male Saab driver, 42, arrested after discharge from hospital

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

April 24, 2024, 04:14 PM

M'sia to install QR code system at Johor land checkpoints, but S'pore passport holders can't use it yet

The pilot initiative starts in June 2024 for Malaysia factory workers.

April 24, 2024, 03:58 PM

i Light S'pore returns with sustainability theme from May 31 to Jun. 23, 2024

Gorgeous.

April 24, 2024, 03:33 PM

Thai Hunks to open mookata joint in Tanglin on May 3, 2024

Muscular men serving.

April 24, 2024, 02:56 PM

Chinese woman, 31, falls off 75m cliff while posing for photo at Indonesian volcano crater edge

She allegedly tripped over the long skirt she wore, causing her to lose balance and fall off the cliff.

April 24, 2024, 02:31 PM

Male motorcyclist, 26, dies in morning PIE accident involving lorry

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

Indoor retro rollerskating rink, White Rabbit pop-up cafe & more at Clarke Quay till Jul. 31, 2024

It's a party.

April 24, 2024, 02:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.