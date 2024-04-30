Comedian Suhaimi Yusof, 54, suffers stroke, recovering in hospital

Singaporean actor and comedian Suhaimi Yusof was hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) after suffering a stroke on Apr. 29.
The 54-year-old was on his way out of his house to host a Hari Raya event when he felt the onset of his ailment at about 9am, Berita Mediacorp reported.
The funnyman said he suddenly felt lightheaded.
“My head was spinning when I got out of the lift,” he said.
Suhaimi immediately contacted his wife.
She called for an ambulance to their home.
He is confirmed to have suffered a cerebellar stroke after doctors ran tests on him.
He is now recovering at TTSH.
“My condition is stable now, but I could be hospitalised for a week,” Suhaimi said, adding that he is grateful to those concerned about his health.
Top photo via Berita Mediacorp
