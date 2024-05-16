Woman, 19, apprehended at SIM library

A 19-year-old woman was apprehended at the library of Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

This was after she yelled, pulled her hair, and kicked up a fuss.

The incident occurred on May 14 at about 1pm at 461 Clementi Road, the address of the institution.

A video was shared and uploaded online but has since been taken down.

It was not known if she was a student or a staff.

The woman, who has long hair and is dressed in black, could be seen being escorted by police officers and a security officer.

She appeared agitated and resisted being led away.

She was apparently shouting and pulling at her own hair while at the library by herself.

Commenters, believed to be students of the institution, responded to the video by saying that the woman's behaviour was likely a reaction to an incident she encountered at that time, but it was not clear what they were referring to.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, and investigations are ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

According to SIM's website, only staff, students, faculty and society members of the institution are allowed to use the campus library.

Top photos via Xiaohongshu