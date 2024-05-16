Traffic police officer chases man, 22, on motorcycle & then on foot in Aljunied, finds samurai sword & drugs in car

A traffic police officer on patrol chased and arrested a 22-year-old male suspect along Aljunied Road on May 15 morning.

The was after the man surrendered following a short pursuit on foot.

A black samurai sword, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug paraphernalia were subsequently found in the man's car, the police said in response to queries.

What happened

On May 15 at about 11:25am, a traffic police officer was patrolling along Aljunied Road towards Upper Aljunied Road when he signalled for a car to stop for a routine check.

The driver had indicated to the officer that he would comply and pull over at a bus-stop ahead for checks.

However, the man sped off thereafter.

He then abandoned his vehicle at a junction along Aljunied Road and attempted to flee on foot.

Started to run

The man could be seen running in a video posted online, with the police officer in pursuit.

The man then ran back to the road in an attempt to return to his car.

The police officer immediately pulled over, got off his motorcycle and began chasing the man on foot.

As the man bolted over a road divider railing and ran towards a car, two other passengers alighted from the vehicle, and were seen holding on to each other.

The officer reached the car before the man was able to close the door.

The man surrendered himself soon after.

Singapore Police Force told Mothership that the male suspect was arrested for possession of offensive weapon, cheating by personation, various traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Singapore Road Accident/TikTok