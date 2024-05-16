Tenderbest opens new outlet in Lucky Plaza with fried chicken, pepper rice & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Kimly Food Court has opened in Lucky Plaza, taking over what used to. be Jollibee's first outlet in Singapore.

The food court features 12 stalls, including Tenderbest and Makan Melaka.

Tenderbest

According to a press release, this is Tenderbest's first outlet in Orchard.

Here's a look at the Orchard outlet menu:

Here's what we tried:

Sizzling Pepper Rice (S$9.90)

Tom Yum Pepper Rice (S$10.90)

Thai Basil Chicken Rice Bowl (S$6.90)

Salted Egg Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl (S$9.90)

Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl (S$7.90)

Signature Chicken Family Set (S$25.90)

Makan Melaka

Makan Melaka is known for its original outlet at Changi Village, offering nasi lemaka and cendol.

Traditional Cendol (S$2)

Goreng Pisang (S$3 for eight pieces)

Ah B Bakery

Ah B Bakery sells a variety of bakes like breads and muffins.

An item you can look forward to at the Lucky Plaza outlet is the Curry Chicken Blossom (S$14.80).

This was a media preview at Kimly Food Court.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.