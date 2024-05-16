Back

Tenderbest opens new outlet in Lucky Plaza with fried chicken, pepper rice & more

Nice.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Kimly Food Court has opened in Lucky Plaza, taking over what used to. be Jollibee's first outlet in Singapore.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The food court features 12 stalls, including Tenderbest and Makan Melaka.

Tenderbest

According to a press release, this is Tenderbest's first outlet in Orchard.

Here's a look at the Orchard outlet menu:

Image via Tenderfresh Group.

Here's what we tried:

Sizzling Pepper Rice (S$9.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tom Yum Pepper Rice (S$10.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Thai Basil Chicken Rice Bowl (S$6.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Salted Egg Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl (S$9.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl (S$7.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Signature Chicken Family Set (S$25.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Makan Melaka

Makan Melaka is known for its original outlet at Changi Village, offering nasi lemaka and cendol.

Traditional Cendol (S$2)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Goreng Pisang (S$3 for eight pieces)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Ah B Bakery

Ah B Bakery sells a variety of bakes like breads and muffins.

An item you can look forward to at the Lucky Plaza outlet is the Curry Chicken Blossom (S$14.80).

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

@mothership.nova Kimly Food Court Lucky Plaza 📍: Lucky Plaza, 304 Orchard Road, 06-48A, S238863 ⏰: Opening hours for each stall varies Red bean, corn & durian cendol S$4.50 Traditional cendol S$2 Curry chicken blossom S$14.80 Salted egg chicken rice bowl S$9.90 Teriyaki beef rice bowl S$7.90 Thai basil chicken rice bowl S$6.90 Family set S$25.90 Goreng pisang S$3 for 8 Beef kampung pepper rice S$10.90 Prawn tom yum pepper rice S$10.90 #tiktoksg #orchard #food #foodtok #chicken #friedchicken #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ when i got my number one - cris | konnans

This was a media preview at Kimly Food Court.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren. 

S'pore construction worker, 82, died from head injury after fall at worksite: Coroner

He said that it was "an unfortunate accident".

May 16, 2024, 03:53 PM

SCDF officer dies fighting fire on ship

The downed firefighter was found lying at the bottom of a staircase.

May 16, 2024, 03:45 PM

Thai political activist, 28, detained on royal defamation charge dies in custody while on hunger strike

Netiporn was detained on a royal defamation charge since January.

May 16, 2024, 02:54 PM

Woman, 19, apprehended at SIM library

She was allegedly yelling and pulling at her own hair at that time.

May 16, 2024, 02:40 PM

Burst of flame seen from Garuda-operated Boeing 747 plane upon take-off, landed safely

All 468 passengers and crew were unharmed.

May 16, 2024, 01:00 PM

Traffic police officer chases man, 22, on motorcycle & then on foot in Aljunied, finds samurai sword & drugs in car

Quick reflexes.

May 16, 2024, 11:42 AM

Up to 80% off home appliances at EuropAce warehouse sale in Changi from May 16 to 19, 2024

Free delivery for orders above S$500.

May 16, 2024, 11:38 AM

Biden & Trump agree to presidential election debates in Jun. & Sep. 2024

Stage is set.

May 16, 2024, 11:36 AM

SIA staff to get 7.94 months bonus as national carrier posts record S$2.7 billion profit

Bonanza.

May 16, 2024, 11:11 AM

PM Wong says S’pore youths don’t want an ‘endless rat race’, here’s what he might do about it

The need for a new approach to success has been a key theme raised by PM Wong since he was DPM.

May 16, 2024, 08:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.