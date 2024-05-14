Food court with Tenderbest, Tian Tian chicken rice & more opens at Lucky Plaza

A new food court has opened in town.
Kimly Food Court has taken over the space which Jollibee used to occupy on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza.
There are 12 stalls in the establishment:
- Jiu Xiang Mian Jia, which sells fish soup and ban mian
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (slated to open later this month)
- Tian Le Japanese & Korean Cuisine
- Lao Huo Tang
- Kimly Drinks Store
- Chao Yuan Noodle
- Pick & Eat, which sells cai png
- Lion City Dim Sum
- Mr Fried Rice
- Tenderbest
- Nasi Lemak Berlauk Melaka
- Ah B Bakery
The last three stalls are in the midst of halal certification.
There are 260 seats available.
While the food court operates from 7am to 11pm daily, opening hours for each stall varies.
The drink and cai png stalls open the earliest (7am), while Chao Yuan Noodle closes the latest (10pm).
Top photos by Fasiha Nazren
