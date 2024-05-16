SCDF officer dies fighting fire on ship

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) regular officer died on early Thursday morning, May 16, after fighting a fire on a ship anchored in the southwest of Singapore.

He was from the West Coast Marine Fire Station, SCDF said in a press statement on Thursday afternoon.

About the incident

SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 12.15am.

Firefighters boarded the vessel to conduct firefighting operations.

They found smoke coming out of the ship’s engine room.

“During the operation, a regular officer who was a rota commander, paired up with another firefighter and they were conducting firefighting together inside the smoke-logged engine room,” SCDF said.

“The firefighter was directing a water jet towards the source of the fire while the rota commander was moving around the engine room with a thermal imager to detect other hot spots within the room.”

Found lying at bottom of staircase

While the firefighting operation was ongoing, another team of firefighters entering the engine room to support the operation found the rota commander lying at the bottom of a staircase.

The staircase led about 4m down to a lower platform of the engine room from the part of the room where the firefighting operation was being conducted.

The downed personnel was conscious.

As he appeared unwell, an evacuation was immediately initiated.

"The rota commander subsequently lost consciousness and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on him,” SCDF said.

“He was evacuated to Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal and conveyed by an SCDF ambulance to National University Hospital.”

The ambulance arrived at the hospital at about 5.50am.

The officer was pronounced dead there.

“SCDF is deeply saddened by the death of our officer. We are providing the family with our fullest support,” SCDF said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google Maps