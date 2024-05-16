More thundery showers in S'pore in 2nd half of May 2024

Rainy weather is here to stay, at least for the next two weeks in May.

Wet weather is expected to continue in the second half of May 2024, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on May 16.

MSS said short-duration thundery showers may occur over parts of the island in the late morning and early afternoon on most days.

The thundery showers could be widespread and accompanied by gusty winds on some mornings.

This is attributed to the Southwest Monsoon season during the coming fortnight, with winds gradually strengthening and blowing mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon season may persist through September 2024.

The total rainfall for the second half of May 2024 is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperatures up to 35°C

The second half of May 2024 will still likely be warm despite the expected thundery showers, MSS said.

Nights may be warm and humid as prevailing winds from the southeast bring warm, humid air from the sea over the land.

On some nights, night-time minimum temperatures may go up to 28°C.

The daily maximum temperatures on most days may still range between 34°C and 35°C, particularly when there are lesser clouds.

First two weeks of May saw temperatures of up to 36.1°C

In the first half of May 2024, thundery showers occurred over parts of the island mainly in the afternoon on most days.

The showers were brought by inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Regional convergence of winds brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore in the morning on May 4.

Tuas recorded a daily total rainfall of 118.4 mm that day, which was the highest rainfall recorded for the first fortnight of May 2024.

Despite the wet weather in the first fortnight, many days saw hot weather.

Maximum temperatures of 34°C or more were recorded over 10 days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.1°C was recorded around the Choa Chu Kang area on May 14, 2024.

Above-average rainfall was received across Singapore, with the highest anomaly of 182 per cent above-average observed at the Lower Pierce area.

The Ulu Pandan area experienced the lowest anomaly at 30 per cent above-average.

Top photo by Benjamin Chan/Unsplash