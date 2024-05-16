Anwar & Prabowo congratulate PM Wong

Lawrence Wong was sworn in as Singapore's fourth Prime Minister (PM) on May 15, 2024.

Leaders from Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan conveyed their congratulations and well wishes over the phone with PM Wong on May 16.

Taking to social media on May 16, PM Wong shared that he had spoken with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President-Elect Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio over the phone.

In a Facebook post, PM Wong wrote that the leaders had called him to extend their congratulations on his new role.

He said he had thanked them for their well wishes and looks forward to working with them to "boost bilateral and regional cooperation."

"There’s much we can do with like-minded countries to achieve win-win outcomes, and steer developments towards continued peace, stability and prosperity for Asia and the world."

Earlier, representatives of the U.S., China and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended their congratulations to PM Wong.

