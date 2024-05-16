M'sian police investigating message with religious insult printed on Domino's receipt

The Malaysian police are launching an investigation into a message insulting Islam in a printed on Domino's Pizza receipt, The Star reported.

Derogatory message

A picture of the receipt from a Domino's Pizza outlet at Kenari Avenue, Bayan Lepas, Penang, went viral on social media on Thursday (May 16) morning, a day after the incident occurred (May 15).

A customer, who ordered the pizza online, left a derogatory message insulting Islam under the remarks section of the receipt.

The Domino's Pizza staff handling the order took a photo of the receipt and uploaded them online. The post quickly went viral.

"Deeply disappointed"

On May 16, Domino's Pizza Malaysia lodged a police report over the offensive message left on the receipt, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The pizza chain said in a statement that it does not tolerate discrimination or aggression of any kind, whether directed to its team, customers, or members of the public.

It also added that they have taken appropriate action against the customer and staff member involved.

“We are deeply disappointed that a customer made a hurtful and disrespectful comment when placing their order,” the statement read.

“We are also disappointed that one of our team members thought it was appropriate to share this online, including the customer’s personal information.”

Investigation ongoing

Barat Jaya OCPD Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said police have received a report on the incident and that an investigation has been launched, The Star reported.

Based on investigation, the order with the insulting message was received from the Dominos app.

Kamarul said that the police are opening investigations for hurting religious feelings and using insulting or abusive words with intent to provoke a breach of peace under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

"We also urge the public to refrain from speculation which could threaten public order," he said.

Top image via ADUN PH N38 Bayan Lepas/Facebook.