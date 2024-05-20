S'pore Buddhist Federation calls on authorities to 'reject the permits' of Korean DJ dressed as monk

The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) has called on the authorities to put a stop to a planned performance by South Korean DJ NewJeansNim.

NewJeansNim is known for dressing as a monk for his performances, and weaving Buddhist elements into his music.

The 47-year-old entertainer is slated to perform at Singapore's Club Rich, which is located in Bugis, on Jun. 19.

The SBF said in a Facebook post on May 19:

"NewJeansNim" is not a monk who should not put on monk's robe to perform which is against Vinaya"Monks' Rule"’。Hopefully, relevant authorities be able to reject the permits for performance so to avoid bringing embarrassment to Buddhists. With Appreciation and With Thanks

According to the Oxford Research Encyclopedia, the Vinaya rules are stipulations and advice that guide the Buddhist community of monks and nuns.

South Korean news outlet The Chosun reported that NewJeansNim was presented with prayer beads and a headset by the head of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, and was said to be aiding in the advance of "young Buddhism".

The Jogye Order is the largest Buddhist sect in South Korea, according to the Korean Times.

Not without controversy

NewJeansNim, whose name is Yoon Seong Ho, and who was previously a Korean entertainer and comedian, had his performances in Malaysia cancelled after the authorities there slammed his shows as "completely inappropriate" and said they "should be stopped".

His onstage persona and his cherry-picking of Buddhist influences to incorporate into his act has divided people, with those arguing against his approach saying that he is making a mockery out of Buddhism.

He is also not actually ordained and had only adopted his name — an amalgam of the K-pop girl group, NewJeans, and “sunim”, the Korean title for Buddhist monks or nuns — about a year ago.

Shin Min Daily News further reported that the Buddhist community in Singapore is formally calling for NewJeansNim's performance to be reconsidered, including the possibility of organising a press conference to address it, as the feelings of Buddhists here should be respected.

