Johor Causeway's motorcycle lane to close intermittently from May 19 to Jun. 5

As part of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link works, the motorcycle lane on the Johor causeway will be experiencing intermittent closures from May 19 to June 5, 2024, MRT Corp announced in a Facebook post on May. 17.

The intermittent closures will take place from May 19 to 20, and from May 24 to Jun. 5, excluding the weekends.

Lanes closed for around 200m

According to MRT Corp, the closures are for bracket installation, bracket dismantling and other RTS Link project works.

On the Singapore-bound lane in Woodlands, the works will be carried out from 8pm to 3am, while on the Malaysia-bound lane in Johor Bahru, the works will be from 10pm to 5am.

On both the Malaysia-bound and Singapore-bound lanes, the motorcycle lane will close for about 200m and motorists will be diverted to the right.

Vehicles on the other lanes will also be diverted to the middle and right lanes to continue their journey.

Road users are advised to follow traffic signs and the directions of the traffic controller during the closure.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is on track to start its passenger service by December 2026.

Currently, about two-thirds of civil infrastructure works on the Singapore side and 65 per cent of the project on the Malaysian side have been completed.

Top photo from Dannie Tan/Facebook.