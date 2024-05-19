Back

Enhanced security measures at S'pore checkpoints introduced after Ulu Tiram police station attack

Travellers are reminded to expect delays at the checkpoints due to the enhanced security measures.

Ruth Chai | May 19, 2024, 11:18 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on May 18 that they will step up security measures, including at Singapore checkpoints, in light of the Ulu Tiram police station attack.

Two police officers in Johor, Malaysia were killed in the attack, which happened on May 17 at around 2:45am.

The suspect was initially believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group, but police investigations later found that he had acted alone and was driven by his own motivations and understanding.

MHA and Home Team Departments have been monitoring global and regional security developments closely, and the Internal Security Department (ISD) has been in touch with its Malaysian counterparts about the attack.

"In view of the heightened threat situation, and that the Malaysian police are looking for several other JI members, we had earlier today stepped up security measures, including at our checkpoints," the ministry said.

Heightened measures

The measures at the checkpoints include increased patrols and enhanced checks on travellers and conveyances.

As such, travellers can expect delays at the checkpoints due to the enhanced checks, and should factor in additional time needed for immigration clearance.

Stay vigilant

Members of the public are also reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police immediately.

If caught in an attack, one is advised to "Run, Hide and Tell" the police as soon as possible.

In addition, members of the public should contact the ISD at 1800-2626-473 if they know a person who shows signs of radicalisation, said MHA.

"Early reporting will allow ISD and its partners to help the individual in a timely manner and prevent the person from harming themselves and others."

No Singaporeans detained

Early reports of the incident claimed that a Singaporean was amongst the seven individuals detained in connection to the attack.

However, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain later confirmed that all the detainees were Malaysians.

A 21-year-old male was suspected to have executed the attack.

The 65-year-old mother of the suspect initially claimed that she was Singaporean.

However, criminal defence lawyer Muhammad Zahier Rosli from the National Legal Aid Foundation told CNA that this could not be verified as she did not have an identity card on hand.

The seven individuals have been remanded for seven days until May 24 to assist in investigations into the attack.

The individuals placed under remand include five members of the suspect's family aged 19 to 62.

The remaining two out of the seven individuals were two students from higher learning institutions who are believed to have a connection with the incident.

Related stories

Top photo via Google Maps

No S'porean detained, suspect does not have ties to JI: Inspector-General of M'sia Police

All of those who were detained are Malaysian citizens.

May 18, 2024, 10:13 PM

Korean DJ who dresses like monk for performances spinning in S'pore on Jun. 19

His first performance here.

May 18, 2024, 10:08 PM

Korean actor Byeon Wooseok of 'Lovely Runner' in S'pore on Jun. 30 for fan meeting

This is not a drill.

May 18, 2024, 09:59 PM

S'porean actor Glenn Yong to star in 1st horror film despite being ‘really afraid’ of genre

He will act alongside Thai, Malaysian and Hong Kong actors.

May 18, 2024, 07:28 PM

M'sian man dies after motorcycle crashes into pig carcasses in Negeri Sembilan

He died from severe head injuries.

May 18, 2024, 07:11 PM

M'sia to introduce grading system on sugary drinks as government wages war against sugar

The move comes following a rise in obesity in Malaysia.

May 18, 2024, 05:50 PM

Titus Low's dessert cafe Only Creamery to close on May 28, 2024

Only memories.

May 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

US government proposes to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug in historic shift

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," President Joe Biden said.

May 18, 2024, 03:32 PM

S'porean among 7 detained in connection with Ulu Tiram police station attack

Remanded for 7 days.

May 18, 2024, 03:15 PM

Late S'porean chef Tariq Helou's restaurant Fleurette to close on Jun. 15, 2024

It is currently offering its spring menu.

May 18, 2024, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.