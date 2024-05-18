Back

S'porean among 7 detained in connection with Ulu Tiram police station attack

Remanded for 7 days.

Hannah Martens | May 18, 2024, 03:15 PM

A Singaporean was detained on May 17 in connection with the Ulu Tiram police station attack.

According to The Star, the Singaporean is among seven individuals who were detained in connection to the attack.

The individuals have been remanded for seven days until May 24, to assist in investigations into the attack, said Bernama.

The Star reported that the remand was issued at the district police headquarters instead of at the Johor Bahru Magistrate's Court out of safety concerns.

The individuals placed under remand include five members of the suspect's family aged 19 to 62.

The remaining two out of the seven individuals were two students from higher learning institutions who are believed to have a connection with the incident.

What happened

At around 2:45am on May. 17, two police officers in Johor were killed.

State police chief commissioner M Kumar said the attack occurred in Ulu Tiram, a suburb of Johor Bahru.

A masked intruder armed with pistols and a machete killed two police officers, aged 22 and 24, at Ulu Tiram police station and injured another.

The intruder was reportedly shot dead at the scene.

The police later recovered a Walther P99 pistol and a HK MP5 rifle.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the suspect is believed to have been a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group.

New Straits Times reported that Police Inspector-General Razarudin Husain said JI materials were found at the suspect's house.

Five family members of the suspect have also been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Razarudin added that following the attack, over 20 JI members have been identified in Johor.

MFA strongly condemns the attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement that Singapore condemned the attack at Ulu Tiram.

MFA extended its condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured officer a swift recovery.

MFA also added that it is monitoring the situation in Johor Bahru in cooperation with the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the Singapore Consulate General in Johor Bahru.

Singaporeans currently in or travelling to Malaysia should remain vigilant and take precautions for their personal safety.

