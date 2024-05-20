Back

PM Wong has directed Registrations Officer to revise the Registers of Electors

Revision to the registers.

Sulaiman Daud | May 20, 2024, 02:08 PM

The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD), under the Prime Minister's Office, announced on May 20, 2024 that the Registers of Electors will be revised.

According to a press release from the ELD, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has directed the Registration Officer to revise the Registers of Electors and complete the revision before Jul. 31, 2024.

The revision is meant to bring the registers up to date.

Any person who satisfies the following qualifying criteria, as of Jun. 1, 2024 will have their names included in the Register of Electors for an electoral division:

  • Is a citizen of Singapore (holder of pink NRIC);

  • Is not less than 21 years of age;

  • Is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law; and

  • Has a Singapore residential address on his NRIC;

  • Or if they are residing overseas and have changed their NRIC address to an overseas address, has a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority for voting purpose (also known as a Local Contact Address).

Jun. 1, 2024 is the prescribed cut-off date for the Registers of Electors.

The revised Registers of Electors will be open for public inspection in Jun. 2024.

ELD will provide more details on how Singaporeans can check the Registers of Electors when they are open for public inspection.

Top image via Google Maps.

