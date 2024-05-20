Back

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido opening 1st S'pore store in Ngee Ann City by Aug. 2024

Om nom nom.

Lee Wei Lin | May 20, 2024, 10:02 AM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido will be opening its first store in Singapore by August 2024.

The bakery will be located in the basement of Ngee Ann City.

Hazukido has a presence in cities around the world, including Taipei, Hong Kong and Johor Bahru.

@mothership.nova Hazukido Singapore 📍: Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road, B1-29, S238872 📅: Opening by Aug. 2024 🥐: Caramel Pudding Croissant Cookies N Cream Croissant Matcha Red Bean Croissant Strawberry Custard Croissant #tiktoksg #singapore #food #foodtok #croissants #whattoplay #whattoeat ♬ Feel the POP - ZEROBASEONE

Among the flavours that will be available in Singapore are:

  • Honeycomb

  • Custard

  • Hazelnut Chocolate

  • Lemon Icing

  • Salted Egg Yolk

  • Caramel Pudding

  • Brown Sugar Mochi

  • Durian

  • Seaweed

  • Truffle Crab

Prices for the Singapore store have not been confirmed.

Photo courtesy of Hazukido Singapore

Hazukido Singapore

Address: Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, #B1-29, Singapore 238872

Opening hours: TBC

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of Hazukido Singapore & by Lee Wei Lin

No early signs of cervical cancer? You can now undergo an HPV test at home.

Find out more about your health without needing to queue.

May 20, 2024, 05:55 PM

Very heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from May 21 to Jun. 23, 2024: ICA

More than a month.

May 20, 2024, 03:34 PM

Motorcycle without rider cuts across AYE, narrowly misses car, crashes into divider

One person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

May 20, 2024, 02:52 PM

Curious mama & baby mousedeer pose for camera at Lower Peirce Trail

Mom, say cheese!

May 20, 2024, 02:38 PM

BMW on right-most lane of BKE somehow stops completely just to give way to ambulance

Online users were supportive of the driver's actions.

May 20, 2024, 02:30 PM

PM Wong has directed Registrations Officer to revise the Registers of Electors

Revision to the registers.

May 20, 2024, 02:08 PM

Iran's president & foreign minister killed in helicopter crash: Iran media

Raisi was described as a regime hardliner, aligned with the conservative supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

May 20, 2024, 01:34 PM

Strange column of light appears in skies above Vietnam

Master Chief missed this one.

May 20, 2024, 12:33 PM

S'pore private-hire driver raped & took obscene photos of drunk passenger, told friend he was 'lucky'

He did not use a condom.

May 20, 2024, 11:46 AM

All SCDF emergency vehicles' blinkers & sirens turned on as mark of respect for fallen officer, 30, who died fighting ship blaze

He was given a ceremonial funeral and accorded posthumous honours.

May 20, 2024, 11:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.