Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido opening 1st S'pore store in Ngee Ann City by Aug. 2024

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido will be opening its first store in Singapore by August 2024.
The bakery will be located in the basement of Ngee Ann City.
Hazukido has a presence in cities around the world, including Taipei, Hong Kong and Johor Bahru.
Among the flavours that will be available in Singapore are:
- Honeycomb
- Custard
- Hazelnut Chocolate
- Lemon Icing
- Salted Egg Yolk
- Caramel Pudding
- Brown Sugar Mochi
- Durian
- Seaweed
- Truffle Crab
Prices for the Singapore store have not been confirmed.
Hazukido Singapore
Address: Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, #B1-29, Singapore 238872
Opening hours: TBC
