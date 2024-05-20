Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido opening 1st S'pore store in Ngee Ann City by Aug. 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido will be opening its first store in Singapore by August 2024.

The bakery will be located in the basement of Ngee Ann City.

Hazukido has a presence in cities around the world, including Taipei, Hong Kong and Johor Bahru.

Among the flavours that will be available in Singapore are:

Honeycomb

Custard

Hazelnut Chocolate

Lemon Icing

Salted Egg Yolk

Caramel Pudding

Brown Sugar Mochi

Durian

Seaweed

Truffle Crab

Prices for the Singapore store have not been confirmed.

Hazukido Singapore

Address: Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, #B1-29, Singapore 238872

Opening hours: TBC

Top photos courtesy of Hazukido Singapore & by Lee Wei Lin