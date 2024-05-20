Motorcycle without rider cuts across AYE, narrowly misses car, crashes into divider

A motorist driving along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on May 17 evening witnessed a strange sight: A motorcycle, with no rider on it, suddenly cruised towards his car on the right-most lane, forcing him to brake and swerve left.

The driver narrowly avoided a collision.

And he has the footage to back up what he saw.

Sharing the clips of the incident with Mothership, the driver wrote: "A motorbike drifted into my lane on the AYE near Clementi towards Changi. As it drew closer, I realised there was no rider!"

Footage from his dashboard camera showed the motorcycle avoiding hitting a number of vehicles as it kept filtering right towards the centre divider.

The driver had to take defensive action by braking and swerving left.

The scene recorded on the rear camera of the driver's car showed the motorcycle hitting the centre dividing and then stopping.

It is not known what happened to the rider prior to this moment.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along AYE towards Changi near Clementi Avenue 6 exit at about 7:45pm.

The police said in response to queries that a 57-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

SCDF said the person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

