BMW on right-most lane of BKE somehow stops completely just to give way to ambulance

To give way to a sirens-blaring ambulance behind, a BMW car driver decided to stop at the side of an expressway.

The car stopped on the right-most lane of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) very close to the central divider.

The ambulance ended up having to switch lanes.

This "less-than-usual" approach to giving way was captured in a video posted to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group last Thursday (May 16).

The clip has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 280,000 times as of May 20.

The video

According to the video's caption, the incident took place at around 5:30pm on May 16.

A white BMW was driving along the right-most lane of the BKE when an ambulance speedily approached from behind.

The BMW did not signal that it would filter to the left to get out of the ambulance's way.

Instead, it came to a complete stop as close as possible to the central divider to let the ambulance pass.

However, a black Nissan in the second right-most lane slowed down at the same time.

After a short while, the ambulance eventually overtook the BMW as other vehicles on the second lane gave way to it.

Online users: BMW driver did no wrong

Online users were generally supportive of the BMW driver, and many pointed out that the driver showed the intention of giving way.

Some people said that the other vehicles were the problem.

A few users wrote that the BMW driver's approach to giving way is similar to what is practised in other countries.

According to the Singapore Highway Code, drivers should give way to emergency vehicles by signalling early and filtering towards the left if it is safe to do so.

And if unable to move to the left safely, they should slow down to let the emergency vehicle overtake.

For safety reasons, drivers are advised not to speed up to block or outrun an overtaking ambulance.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.