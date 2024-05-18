S'pore strongly condemns police station attack in Johor Bahru: MFA

Singapore has condemned the attack at Ulu Tiram police station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on May 17, 2024, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The attack, which occurred in the police station at around 2:45am, caused the deaths of two police officers.

Another officer was also injured.

MFA extended its condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured officer a swift recovery.

The suspect, who was masked and armed with pistols and a machete, was reportedly shot dead.

He is believed to have been a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group.

Seven people were arrested and 20 others believed to be linked to JI had been identified.

MFA said that it is monitoring the situation in Johor Bahru in cooperation with the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the Singapore Consulate General in Johor Bahru.

Singaporeans currently in or travelling to Malaysia should remain vigilant and take precautions for their personal safety.

They should also purchase medical and travel insurance, and e-register with MFA so that they can be contacted and assisted in case of emergency.

Top photo via Google Maps