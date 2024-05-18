5-room Pinnacle@Duxton HDB flat sold for over S$1.5 million, highest-ever for unit in that estate

A 5-room flat at the Housing Development Board (HDB) estate, The Pinnacle@Duxton, was sold at S$1,515,000 in May 2024.
This is the highest price for a flat at the estate.
The unit spans 106 square metres and is located on a high floor between the 37th and 39th storeys.
According to 99.co, the unit was sold on May 1.
Previously, a flat in the same block of The Pinnacle @ Duxton and the same flat type was sold at S$1,425,000 in April 2024.
The Pinnacle@Duxton is a 99-year leasehold that was completed in 2011.
The estate has about 85 years left on its lease.
Top photos via Google Maps and HDB
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.