5-room Pinnacle@Duxton HDB flat sold for over S$1.5 million, highest-ever for unit in that estate

A 5-room flat at the Housing Development Board (HDB) estate, The Pinnacle@Duxton, was sold at S$1,515,000 in May 2024.

This is the highest price for a flat at the estate.

The unit spans 106 square metres and is located on a high floor between the 37th and 39th storeys.

According to 99.co, the unit was sold on May 1.

Previously, a flat in the same block of The Pinnacle @ Duxton and the same flat type was sold at S$1,425,000 in April 2024.

The Pinnacle@Duxton is a 99-year leasehold that was completed in 2011.

The estate has about 85 years left on its lease.

