Mamee Monster to have meet & greet sessions at Bugis halal eatery for a limited time

Limited time.

Hannah Martens | May 18, 2024, 02:27 PM

Mamee Food Service is collaborating with Taiwanese-inspired restaurant Wong Fu Fu to create a limited-time Korean-inspired menu.

The menu, specially created by Chef Faizul, the executive chef from Mamee Food Service Malaysia, will run for three months.

The dishes will be created using a range of sauces and seasonings from Daebak and Mamee Chef.

Dishes available

There will be complimentary side dishes at the buffet bar.

Sides include chilled marinated beansprouts, chilled marinated cucumber and an assorted potato salad.

Photo via Livia Soh

Here's a look at the limited edition menu:

Korean spicy seafood oden mini hotpot (S$21.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Sizzling cheese fried rice (S$16.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Monster Kids Meal (S$18.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Mister Potato-coated fried chicken with egg fried rice, honey soy dip and carrot and mashed potato salad.

The meal comes with a Mamee Monster snack and plush keychain.

XL Taiwan Burger K-Spiced Chicken (S$15.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

XL Taiwan Burger Rosé Chicken (S$15.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Customers can also purchase Mamee Monster merchandise at Wong Fu Fu, such as Mamee Monster plushs and mugs.

Photo via Livia Soh

Customers can meet the Mamee Monster at Wong Fu Fu on select days.

Photo via Wong Fu Fu & Mamee Food Service

Photo via Livia Soh

