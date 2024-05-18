Back

Anchorvale Village mall in Sengkang opens with A&W, Daiso, Mister Donut & more

More shops are set to open.

Seri Mazliana | May 18, 2024, 02:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Sengkang residents now have another mall in the area for their daily needs.

The four-storey Anchorvale Village has opened its doors to the public in a soft launch event on May 18, 2024.

The mall

Located opposite the Farmway LRT station along Anchorvale Road, the mall serves the surrounding residential town of Anchorvale under the Sengkang estate.

Image by Anchorvale Village on Facebook.

It is also located near the Sengkang Sports Hall and Swimming Complex.

Screenshot of image via Google Maps.

Amenities

According to its Facebook page, the mall features a wide variety of retail and dining spaces.

Some noteworthy additions include:

  • A&W

  • Daiso

  • FairPrice supermarket

  • Mister Donut

  • The Better Scoop

  • The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

  • Jollibee (coming soon)

  • Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant (coming soon)

Here's a look at the mall's interior and some of the merchants:

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Other retailers and services include:

  • Funland

  • Guardian

  • GYMMBOXX

  • Kcuts

Anchorvale Village

Address: 339 Anchorvale Road, Singapore 540339

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh

Mamee Monster to have meet & greet sessions at Bugis halal eatery for a limited time

Limited time.

May 18, 2024, 02:27 PM

S'pore comedian Sharul Channa's M'sia show cancelled after police reports allegedly made against old video

According to reports, her video from 2018 touched on the issues of religion, royalty, and race.

May 18, 2024, 01:40 PM

S'pore strongly condemns police station attack in Johor Bahru: MFA

MFA advises Singaporeans travelling there to remain vigilant.

May 18, 2024, 12:19 PM

5-room Pinnacle@Duxton HDB flat sold for over S$1.5 million, highest-ever for unit in that estate

$$$.

May 18, 2024, 11:42 AM

'We want victims to be remembered': Drug Victims Remembrance Day to be held in May yearly

Candles were lit to remember victims of drug abuse worldwide.

May 18, 2024, 11:09 AM

Defunct S'pore restaurant The Mermaid allegedly owes mermaid performers salaries, MOM investigating

MOM told Mothership it has reached out to the employees to offer assistance.

May 17, 2024, 07:27 PM

Audrey Fang murder case: Spanish judge orders data extraction from Mitchell Ong's phone

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

May 17, 2024, 07:14 PM

Motorist captures optical illusion of banana tree leaf giving 'pontianak' vibes at Telok Ayer

You see what you want to see.

May 17, 2024, 06:40 PM

M'sia university students protest enrolment of non-bumiputra candidates amid surgeon shortage

“We may be seen as racist, but it has nothing to do with that," one student said.

May 17, 2024, 06:39 PM

7 arrested after murder of 2 Johor police officers, linked to Jemaah Islamiyah

The police identified 20 possible members of JI.

May 17, 2024, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.