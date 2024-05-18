Anchorvale Village mall in Sengkang opens with A&W, Daiso, Mister Donut & more

Sengkang residents now have another mall in the area for their daily needs.
The four-storey Anchorvale Village has opened its doors to the public in a soft launch event on May 18, 2024.
The mall
Located opposite the Farmway LRT station along Anchorvale Road, the mall serves the surrounding residential town of Anchorvale under the Sengkang estate.
It is also located near the Sengkang Sports Hall and Swimming Complex.
Amenities
According to its Facebook page, the mall features a wide variety of retail and dining spaces.
Some noteworthy additions include:
- A&W
- Daiso
- FairPrice supermarket
- Mister Donut
- The Better Scoop
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
- Jollibee (coming soon)
- Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant (coming soon)
Here's a look at the mall's interior and some of the merchants:
Other retailers and services include:
- Funland
- Guardian
- GYMMBOXX
- Kcuts
Anchorvale Village
Address: 339 Anchorvale Road, Singapore 540339
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
Top photos by Livia Soh
