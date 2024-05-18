'We want victims to be remembered': Drug Victims Remembrance Day to be held in May yearly

"We want victims [of drugs] to be remembered, rather than just arguing on behalf of drug traffickers who are the cause of the problem," said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam on May 17.

He was speaking at the inaugural Drug Victims Remembrance Day, which was marked by an exhibition at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

Exhibition till May 19

The exhibition at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza features a candlelight display to remember the victims of drug abuse.

According to the World Health Organisation, 600,000 lives have been lost to drug abuse in 2019 alone, and each candle symbolises 1,000 lives lost annually.

Drug Victims Remembrance Day will be observed on the third Friday of May every year.

"It is one of our key initiatives we're launching this year, which reflects our determination to show the harms caused by drugs and bring it to the forefront of the consciousness of our people in general," Shanmugam added.

Defending S'pore's death penalty for drug traffickers

In his speech, Shanmugam briefly touched on the global and regional backdrop of the drug situation.

He also defended Singapore's decision to take a tough approach to drugs, and notably the death penalty for drug trafficking.

Shanmugam cited a 2018 study done by the ministry among convicted drug traffickers, who disclosed that they would calculate the amount of drugs they brought in to avoid the death penalty.

Meanwhile, a regional survey showed 87 per cent of respondents believed that the death penalty would deter people from trafficking a substantial amount of drugs into Singapore, he said.

Shanmugam asserted that the death penalty is a "greater deterrent" than life imprisonment and has "helped to restrict the supply of drugs in Singapore".

To that end, Shanmugam estimated that Singapore's drug policies have "saved more than 1,000 lives per year".

"If we get our approach wrong, the violence and the damage that drugs cause in all these other countries will definitely happen here," he added.

18 per cent increase in new drug abusers arrested

Shanmugam also noted a worrying trend in the increase of young drug abusers.

He said that in 2023, Singapore saw an 18 per cent increase in the number of new drug abusers arrested.

Of those, more than half were under the age of 30, he added.

"They have a full and bright future ahead of them, but now potentially risk a lifetime of drug addiction unless they managed to kick the habit," he said.

Shanmugam also highlighted that drug abuse is "not victimless".

Apart from the abusers themselves, he pointed out that their families suffer "silently and invisibly" as they may have to care for the abuser as well as their children.

He said that the community might also become a target of the violence exhibited by drug abusers under the influence, or the victims of crimes committed by them to feed their habit.

Shanmugam highlighted efforts to reverse the trend, such as anti-drug campaigns held during school assemblies and screened in classrooms.

"Engaging students is a top priority so that they understand the harm of drugs and don't get swept away by what they see online," he explained.

What you can see at the exhibition

Visitors at the Ngee Ann City exhibition can experience an immersive tour of a home dealing with the effects of drug abuse.

They can also hear about the stories of victims and families of drug abusers through interactive displays there.

Roving exhibitions will also take place in the heartlands:

Waterway Point: May 24 to 26

Paya Lebar Quarter: May 31 to June 2

Suntec City: June 14 to 16

Compass One: June 21 to 23

JEM: June 28 to 30

Northpoint City: July 5 to 7

Jurong Point: July 12 to 14

Heartbeat @ Bedok: July 19 to 21

More information on the exhibitions can be found here.

Top image by Daniel Seow.