2 Johor police officers killed, suspect linked to Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist group

The attack occurred at around 2:45am.

Sulaiman Daud | May 17, 2024, 12:47 PM

Two police officers in Johor, Malaysia, were killed in the early hours of May 17.

The attack occurred in Ulu Tiram, a suburb of Johor Bahru, at around 2:45am, according to state police chief Commissioner M Kumar, Malaysiakini reported.

A masked intruder armed with pistols and a machete killed two police officers at the Ulu Tiram police station and injured another.

He was reportedly shot dead at the scene.

Police later recovered a Walther P99 pistol and a HK MP5 rifle.

According to Free Malaysia Todayciting Bernama, the suspect is believed to have been a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist group.

Quoting Police Inspector-General Razarudin Husain, five family members of the suspect have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

New Straits Times reported that Razarudin also said JI material was found at the suspect's house.

Razarudin added that following the attack, over 20 JI members have been identified in Johor.

