Back

No appointments needed for IC, passport collection at new ICA Services Centre expected in 2025

Customers can do so using the new Integrated Smart Document Management System (iSMART).

Seri Mazliana | May 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporeans can look forward to the self-collection of passports and Identity Cards (ICs) without booking prior appointments, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on May 17.

This will be made possible at the upcoming ICA Services Centre (ISC) via a new system, called the Integrated Smart Document Management System (iSMART).

The announcement was made at ICA's annual Workplan Seminar.

Self-collection with iSMART at the ISC

The ISC will be located next to the existing ICA Building in Lavender and is expected to commence operations in 2025.

It will house various ICA services centres under one roof.

"Customers will be served at a single touchpoint even if they require multiple services," ICA said.

Speaking at the Workplan Seminar, Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said:

"The new ISC will take a more customer-centric approach. The aim is for the same counter to attend to all of the person’s needs, whether it is about his NRIC, passport, or immigration passes."

Self-collection of ICs and passports will be made available using iSMART, without needing to make appointments.

iSMART is an end-to-end solution that sorts, tracks, stores and conveys documents.

It will facilitate automated and on-demand issuance of documents using biometrics and robotics.

Photo courtesy of ICA.

Providing "fuss-free experience"

The move is part of ICA's aim to provide a "fuss-free experience" for customers by re-designing processes and leveraging technology.

ICA first announced its New Clearance Concept (NCC) and the Services Centre Next Generation (SCNG) to transform border clearance and the delivery of immigration and registration services at its 2019 Workplan Seminar.

"Today, close to 95 per cent of ICA’s services have gone digital and 95 per cent of our customers submit their applications through our website or via the MyICA mobile application," ICA said.

ICA had previously digitised birth and death certificates in May 2022, and long-term passes for non-citizens in February 2023.

It said it will progressively reduce issuing physical documents.

Digital documents can be accessed through three different sources, namely, the MyICA mobile app, MyICA e-service on the ICA website, or FileSG by GovTech.

Top photos by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority/Facebook

7 arrested after murder of 2 Johor police officers, linked to Jemaah Islamiyah

The police identified 20 possible members of JI.

May 17, 2024, 05:36 PM

Magician David Copperfield, 67, accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women

The allegations are said to have spanned from the late 1980s to 2014.

May 17, 2024, 05:17 PM

In world 1st, cultivated chicken can be bought off the shelf in S’pore at Huber's Butchery

You can now cook cultivated meat at home the way you want it. 

May 17, 2024, 04:30 PM

Comment: In his 1st speech as PM, Lawrence Wong reminds us of the ’S’pore miracle’ & charts the path forward

He was clear that even with this generational change of leadership, certain fundamentals remain constant such as the core values of multiracialism, incorruptibility, and meritocracy.

May 17, 2024, 03:46 PM

3 items for the price of 2: Mix & match at Guardian from now till Jun. 5, 2024

Free delivery for orders above S$60.

May 17, 2024, 03:35 PM

Pile of packages left unattended on wet grass along road outside Balestier condo

A resident said it has been going on for at least 6 months.

May 17, 2024, 03:02 PM

Illegal 'dentist', 37, uses Taobao-bought S$370 tools to fix veneers for customers in beauty salon

The applied dental veneers dropped off for two customers within a few days.

May 17, 2024, 03:00 PM

2 Johor police officers killed, suspect linked to Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist group

The attack occurred at around 2:45am.

May 17, 2024, 12:47 PM

Woman, 33, who died at Cove LRT station in Punggol, seen quickening pace & walking into track: Coroner hearing

The court heard events leading to the incident appeared normal.

May 17, 2024, 12:09 PM

Passport-free clearance for S'pore residents at Changi Airport expected by end 2024: ICA

All departing passengers will also be able to clear immigration without their passports.

May 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.