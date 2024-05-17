Back

20 Siberian tigers die, private zoo in China under probe

A China forestry official said some deaths could have been caused by inbreeding.

Daniel Seow | May 17, 2024, 10:31 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A private zoo in China is being investigated by authorities following reports that 20 Siberian tigers died there over five years, with the bodies of animal cubs found in freezers.

Apart from the tigers, two African lions, three giraffes, and several macaques at Fuyang Wildlife Park in Anhui Province also reportedly died of unnatural causes, according to Chinese media.

The visit

A report from the China Philanthropist magazine caused an outcry when it claimed that the bodies of wild animal cubs were found in a freezer at the zoo during a visit on May 10.

The carcasses of other adult animals were also found stacked in a refrigerator waiting for disposal, the report said.

The freezer where the bodies of dead animal cubs were reportedly stored. Via Weibo.

The report cited data from the company providing the animals, Tengfei, which revealed that from October 2019 to March 2023, a total of 10 Siberian adult tigers died.

Additionally, only one out of the 11 tiger cubs born in the park in the past five years has survived.

The report also alleged that the surviving animals — including 16 Siberian tigers — continue to live in cramped cages and inhumane conditions.

Anhui authorities have since launched an investigation into the cause of the animal deaths, and aims to hold those responsible accountable, China Daily reported.

On May 13, Fuyang Wildlife Park announced a temporary closure, saying "due to the hot weather, parts of the park needed renovation," CGTN reported.

A staff member at the park also claimed to Chinese media that the dead tigers “do not belong to our zoo, but to another boss — we’re not sure what happened”.

Zoo's troubled opening

The opening of Fuyang Wildlife Park was beset by disputes over land usage rights, Chinese media reported.

Animals were sent to the half-finished park in 2018, even though it was only fully completed in 2021, Sixth Tone reported.

China's national forestry department had denied the zoo's request to breed endangered species like Siberian tigers in 2019, China Daily reported.

The park’s utilities were cut off at several points, causing some animals to die of thirst, starvation and illness, Li Lianghua, Tengfei's owner, told Chinese media.

The business disputes also led a number of trained staff to quit, he added.

On the other hand, a forestry bureau official said some animal deaths were caused by inbreeding, which led to genetic health issues and vulnerability to disease, Shanghai Daily reported.

Top image from Weibo.

S'pore's tourist arrivals in April 2024 lowest for the year so far, dips to 1.36 million after major concerts

Arrivals from China fell between March and April.

May 17, 2024, 02:54 AM

7 men in S'pore, aged 23-39, charged for riding motorcycle without valid licence & insurance coverage

One woman was charged for permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

May 17, 2024, 01:02 AM

SCDF officer, 30, who passed away fighting ship fire, to get ceremonial funeral

CPT Tay Xue Qin Kenneth was a regular officer who had excelled in various proficiency and certification tests.

May 17, 2024, 12:22 AM

Anwar & Prabowo congratulate PM Wong

They expressed their well wishes over congratulatory calls with him on May 16.

May 16, 2024, 09:07 PM

7 weeks after S'pore-flagged ship collapsed Baltimore bridge, 21 crew still stuck on board

They are expected to remain on the ship for foreseeable future.

May 16, 2024, 08:20 PM

M'sian police investigating message with religious insult printed on Domino's receipt

“We are deeply disappointed that a customer made a hurtful and disrespectful comment when placing their order."

May 16, 2024, 07:15 PM

KFC M'sia offering 1-for-1 exchange if customers find chicken pieces too small, but must be uneaten

This was after a Mother's Day deal that saw some KFC outlets in Malaysia experiencing a surge in business.

May 16, 2024, 07:08 PM

Loyal Genki Sushi fan tries out their new seasonal snow crab menu. It’s crab-solutely amazing.

Crab puns galore.

May 16, 2024, 06:35 PM

World leaders congratulate Lawrence Wong on his appointment as PM

Congratulations, congratulations.

May 16, 2024, 06:22 PM

More thundery showers in S'pore in 2nd half of May 2024

Stay warm.

May 16, 2024, 06:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.