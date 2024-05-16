Loyal Genki Sushi fan tries out their new seasonal snow crab menu. It’s crab-solutely amazing.

I vaguely remember the first time I tried Genki Sushi in Singapore - it was at their Ngee Ann City outlet a few years back.

Ever since then, I’ve become a loyal fan of their mentai-mayo sushis, often suggesting eating there with friends and family whenever I get the chance:

Given my undying love for Genki Sushi and all that it stands for (yummy Japanese food at affordable prices), it was without a doubt that I was the most suitable candidate to try out their seasonal snow crab menu.

Here’s how my tasting experience went.

The tasting

My meal at Genki Sushi’s NEX outlet started with an appetiser (Snow Crab Chawanmushi) and two sides (Snow Crab Tempura, Snow Crab Croquette).

According to a staff member, the Snow Crab Chawanmushi is a previous menu item that was brought back by popular demand.

Like other iterations of this popular dish, the Snow Crab Chawanmushi I tried boasted silky and supple steamed egg topped with tender crab meat and crab miso.

What I liked most was the flavourfulness of the crab miso paired with chunks of crab meat, along with the bounty of ingredients within - crabstick, prawn, mushroom and kamaboko (Japanese fish cake).

The Snow Crab Tempura, on the other hand, tasted as claw-some as its composition of thigh and claw crab meat deep fried in flour batter sounds.

I liked how the tempura had a light, crispy texture and yet, slightly savoury flavour that went extremely well with the tentsuyu dipping sauce.

Though I’m not the biggest fan of croquettes, the Snow Crab Croquette was a crab-tivating surprise.

Crunchy on the outside yet soft and smooth on the inside, this oval-shaped patty was breaded with delicate panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried till golden brown and crispy.

Compared to other flavoured Japanese croquettes I’ve had, this one had a much more distinct taste of snow crab.

Next up were the sushi.

The Spicy Snow Crab Leg Sushi was something I was a bit hesitant to try as pairing spice with sushi isn’t the most intuitive thing I would think of, and I usually stick to more familiar taste profiles whenever I dine at Genki.

Thankfully, my fears were unfounded as the spice topping on the sushi paired in-crab-ulously with the sweetness of the snow crab leg.

The Black Pepper Snow Crab Edo-mae was a delightful see-food sensation as well.

Combined with tamago and rice, the black pepper snow crab mix was an impec-crab-ble burst of flavours - sweet, briny, peppery and savoury - all at once.

Its counterpart, the Black Pepper Snow Crab Maki, also left a lasting impression with its in-crab-able blend of crab meat, cucumber, avocado, black pepper sauce, and ebikko.

If I had to vote for the most underwhelming dish on the menu, it would probably be the Snow Crab Avocado Tsutsumi.

To me, avocado and snow crab aren’t the best match, and I felt like the avocado overpowered the entire taste profile of the dish.

However, my disappointment was quickly abated with my favourite item of the day - the Spicy Snow Crab Udon.

If I had to des-crab it, I’d say that it was a well-fused blend of tangy, spicy, umami sauce with springy noodles, tender crab meat and crunchy tempura flakes.

The Snow Crab Mini Don wasn’t too crabby either.

I would recommend it to those who prefer a snow crab dish that’s not so jelak and a little milder on the palette.

Finally, sweet melon sorbet for dessert.

As I’m not the biggest fan of sweet melon, I’ll give the sorbet a quick 1 bite 5 words review: Refreshing, great for melon fans.

Crab-solutely amazing

At the end of the tasting, all that was left were a few s-crabs here and there, so it’s pretty obvious that I enjoyed (almost) everything I tried.

The Black Pepper Snow Crab Edo-mae and Spicy Snow Crab Udon, in particular, really topped the list of star items to try.

All of these snow crab items are currently available at Genki outlets islandwide till Jun. 16, 2024, so crab ‘em while you still can.

This sponsored article by Genki Sushi allowed this writer to eat some crab-solutely amazing snow crab dishes.

Top images via Melanie Lim