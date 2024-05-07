Back

7 men in S'pore, aged 23-39, charged for riding motorcycle without valid licence & insurance coverage

One woman was charged for permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

Iain Tan | May 17, 2024, 01:02 AM

Eight persons — seven men and one woman — were charged in court on May 15 for traffic-related offences.

According to a police press release on May 14, the seven men were charged for driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

Additionally, a 43-year-old woman will also be charged for permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

The details of the various cases are as follows:

On Feb. 29, 2024, a 24-year-old man was stopped for checks by a police officer along Sengkang East Drive.

He was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

On Jan. 28, 2024, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were stopped for checks by a police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The man was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

The woman had permitted the man to ride the motorcycle despite knowing that he did not possess a valid driving licence.

On Jan. 14, 2024, a 32-year-old man was stopped for checks by a police officer along Ayer Rajah Expressway.

He was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

On Dec. 19, 2023, a 39-year-old man was stopped for checks by a police officer along Nicoll Drive.

He was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

On Nov. 19, 2023, a 29-year-old man was stopped for checks by a police officer along Tuas Road.

He was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

On Oct. 26, 2023, a 33-year-old man was stopped for checks by a police officer along Admiralty Road West.

He was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

On Oct. 26, 2023, a 24-year-old man was stopped for checks by a Police officer along Admiralty Road West.

He was found to have been riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

All the men will be charged for driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

The woman will be charged for permitting another person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence and permitting another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Penalties

Driving without a valid licence or permitting someone else to do the could result in a fine of up to S$10,000, up to three years' jail, or both.

Repeat offenders can be slapped with a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisoned for up to six years, or both.

Those who use or permit another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage can be fined up to S$1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force/Facebook

