Taylor Sheesh to perform at S'pore Hard Rock Cafe on Jul. 6 & 7, 2024

Filipina drag queen Taylor Sheesh is set to return to Singapore.

Sheesh will be performing on Jul. 6 and 7, 2024.

Sheesh is known for professionally impersonating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since 2017.

According to a May 7 Instagram post, Sheesh will be performing two shows: "The Errors Tour" and "The 1989 World Tour (Taylor Sheesh's Version)" at Hard Rock Cafe.

She was previously in Singapore in March 2024.

Tickets information

Tickets are available at the following prices:

Super Early Bird General Admission: S$42

Early Bird General Admission: S$46

Standard General Admission: S$52

Early Bird VIP: S$89

VIP: S$100

Tickets are now available via Peatix.

Top images via @jeanstonicsg on Instagram and heymacyou/X.