Back

Taylor Sheesh to perform at S'pore Hard Rock Cafe on Jul. 6 & 7, 2024

She(esh) back.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 16, 2024, 04:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Filipina drag queen Taylor Sheesh is set to return to Singapore.

Sheesh will be performing on Jul. 6 and 7, 2024.

Sheesh is known for professionally impersonating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift since 2017.

According to a May 7 Instagram post, Sheesh will be performing two shows: "The Errors Tour" and "The 1989 World Tour (Taylor Sheesh's Version)" at Hard Rock Cafe.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift Singapore Swifties (@sg.swifties)

She was previously in Singapore in March 2024.

Tickets information

Tickets are available at the following prices:

  • Super Early Bird General Admission: S$42

  • Early Bird General Admission: S$46

  • Standard General Admission: S$52

  • Early Bird VIP: S$89

  • VIP: S$100

Tickets are now available via Peatix.

Top images via @jeanstonicsg on Instagram and heymacyou/X. 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.